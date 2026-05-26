Kleinschmidt Acquires eBase Solutions to Deliver End-to-End Integration Across Connected Supply Chains and Digital Enterprises

DEERFIELD, Ill., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kleinschmidt Inc., a longtime leader in supply chain integration services, today announced it has acquired eBase Solutions, a highly respected enterprise integration and automation firm. The strategic acquisition brings together two complementary powerhouses: Kleinschmidt's expertise in connecting systems and data flows between organizations, and eBase's deep capability for enabling full enterprise integration within an organization.

This move positions the combined company to deliver a complete platform for digital transformation, connecting a company's external trading ecosystem with its internal operations to unlock the full value of data across the business. By bridging these two worlds, well-orchestrated technology can finally relieve the burden caused by disconnected systems and poor data flow.

"This acquisition is an important strategic step for Kleinschmidt as we expand our capabilities beyond traditional EDI," said Dan Heinen, President and CEO of Kleinschmidt. "Customer needs are evolving toward automation and real-time operational visibility. By combining Kleinschmidt's external B2B connectivity with eBase's internal enterprise integration expertise, we are in a stronger position to support our customers' digital transformations. We are very pleased to welcome Felix, Dennis, and the entire eBase team to Kleinschmidt."

Kleinschmidt's services have long enabled seamless, reliable data exchange between companies, ensuring that critical supply chain information moves efficiently across partner ecosystems. With the addition of eBase's proficiency in IBM webMethods, managed file transfer (MFT), and API-led connectivity, that data can now be fully integrated, managed, and leveraged inside the enterprise to drive smarter operations. This creates a complete approach to data movement, connecting internal enterprise systems directly to the external trading partner ecosystem.

The combined organization will provide customers with a unified solution for:

End-to-End Enterprise Integration: Connecting external supply chain data with internal systems through enterprise integration, orchestration, and API/hybrid-cloud connectivity.

Intelligent and Automated Operations: Leveraging AI-enabled workflow automation, advanced Managed File Transfer (MFT), and supply chain modernization initiatives.

Advanced Data-Driven Insights: Applying Industrial IoT and Data Analytics to drive continuous improvement, predictive insights, and smarter decision-making.

eBase Solutions will continue to operate under the name "eBase Solutions, a Kleinschmidt Company," ensuring continuity for existing clients and partners. Co-founders Felix Kimelman and Dennis Passmore will remain with the organization to lead the division.

"Our team has always been focused on simplifying complexity and delivering practical solutions," said Felix Kimelman, Co-Founder of eBase Solutions. "Joining Kleinschmidt gives us the scale and infrastructure to bring our solutions to a broader market. For our existing customers and partners, including our work within the IBM ecosystem, operations will continue without disruption. It is business as usual, but with greater resources and capabilities at our disposal."

By bridging external supply chain connectivity with internal enterprise integration, the combined offering helps organizations eliminate data silos, improve operational efficiency, and evolve into truly data-driven digital enterprises.

About Kleinschmidt Inc.

Kleinschmidt Inc. builds and supports custom electronic data interchange, B2B messaging, and API integration solutions that power the global supply chain. For decades, Kleinschmidt has enabled companies to connect with their trading partners and navigate the complexities of digital freight and logistics. Website: www.kleinschmidtinc.com

About eBase Solutions

eBase Solutions, a Kleinschmidt Company, specializes in enterprise integration. With expertise in IBM webMethods, MFT, API management, and IoT, eBase helps organizations connect data silos, automate workflows, and achieve internal and external connectivity. Website: www.ebasesolutions.com

SOURCE Kleinschmidt Inc.