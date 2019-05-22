Kleinschmidt Associates Enters Strategic Alliance With The Conservation Fund

PITTSFIELD, Maine, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic alliance with The Conservation Fund.

The Conservation Fund has worked in all 50 states to protect more than eight million acres of land since 1985. Conservation takes many forms, and the fund's programs interpret and practice conservation in a mutually reinforcing way to make sure the value of natural resources in America remain essential to our prosperity.

Habitat Restoration Project, Kleinschmidt

"Kleinschmidt Associates has a long history of designing and implementing energy and water resource projects that strive to protect and enhance natural resources," says Scott Ault, chief technical and operations officer with Kleinschmidt. "From designing effective fish passage at hydroelectric facilities to developing wetland mitigation plans for large-scale linear projects, our goal is to develop mitigation approaches that function long into the future and offset all potential impacts to natural resources. In that regard, we were naturally drawn to working with The Conservation Fund and this strategic alliance is a mechanism to formalize our relationship."

The strategic alliance outlines an understanding between the two organizations to collaborate on wetland and stream mitigation and endangered species conservation projects.

"The Conservation Fund looks forward to our collaboration with Kleinschmidt to create meaningful and lasting land, water and wildlife solutions to meet the often-complex mitigation needs of energy and infrastructure projects," said Roberta Zwier, director of mitigation solutions at The Conservation Fund.

"Our expertise in land conservation and Kleinschmidt's expertise in habitat restoration projects, particularly wetland and stream restoration, creates opportunities to increase the conservation benefit of our projects and expand the suite of services we can offer to our respective clients and partners."

About Kleinschmidt

Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies that strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science and engineering solutions to achieve our clients' objectives.

For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.

About The Conservation Fund

At The Conservation Fund, we make conservation work for America. By creating solutions that make environmental and economic sense, we are redefining conservation to demonstrate its essential role in our future prosperity. Top-ranked for efficiency and effectiveness, we have worked in all 50 states since 1985 to protect more than eight million acres of land. For more information, visit www.conservationfund.org.

