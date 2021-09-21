Kleinschmidt Debuts FreightLaunch Mobile Application to Expand EDI and Digital Freight Access

In developing FreightLaunch Mobile, our mission was to decrease friction in the overall freight movement timeline. Tweet this

"In developing FreightLaunch Mobile, our mission was to decrease friction in the overall freight movement timeline and increase participation in the digital shipment process by enabling even the smallest personnel-limited carriers and operators to forgo paper processes by providing the electronic documents required by shippers," said Kleinschmidt Director of Marketing Phil Johnson. "The FreightLaunch platform laid the groundwork for increasing carrier EDI participation and reducing paper processes. Now, as the supply chain continues to experience ongoing capacity limitations, shippers are even more reliant on using technology to expand their carrier pools, and the accessibility offered by FreightLaunch Mobile enables them to cast an even wider net without interrupting current processes or expending limited resources in onboarding carriers."

FreightLaunch Mobile leverages Kleinschmidt's robust, secure B2B integration network for EDI enablement. As the EDI and data integration backbone for a wide array of leading shippers, truckload and LTL carriers, Kleinschmidt has provided one of the world's most robust business networks for freight, logistics and retail EDI connectivity for over 30 years.

About Kleinschmidt

Kleinschmidt builds and supports custom electronic data interchange, B2B messaging and API integration solutions that power the supply chains of leading enterprises and enable firms of all sizes to exchange crucial business data with any trading partner imaginable. Kleinschmidt's complex any-to-any integration capabilities span all formats, business systems and industries, with full support for legacy and emerging technologies.

