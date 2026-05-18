Kleo Launches Nationwide: New Services Marketplace Connects Clients with Verified, Independent Home Improvement, Beauty, and Wellness Professionals

Identity- and license-verified platform brings stylists, massage therapists, estheticians, trainers, handymen, and more into one app — while letting providers set their own prices and serve local clients on their own terms.

TEMPE, Ariz., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohlgren Industries Co. today announced the nationwide launch of Kleo, a services marketplace showcasing local home improvement, beauty, and wellness providers across more than ten categories — with over 50 services currently listed, including hair styling, nails, lashes, makeup, esthetics, massage, stretch therapy, personal training, yoga, acupuncture, chiropractic care, handyman work, home repair, and cleaning. More categories, services, and experiences are rolling out continuously. Kleo is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

"Kleo by Kohlgren Industries Co." "Kleo's provider discovery screen showing a verified massage therapist with ratings, pricing, and service area."

Kleo is built around a simple idea: small businesses and independent providers should keep their independence. Unlike traditional booking platforms that lock providers into fixed pricing, rigid commission structures, or absorb their business identity, Kleo lets providers set their own rates, define their own service areas, and own their client relationships. Clients, in turn, get a single trustworthy place to find vetted, rated local talent across categories — without the noise of social media or the friction of word-of-mouth referrals.

"For years, the best stylists, therapists, and trainers have been doing brilliant work without a platform that actually respects them. Clients, meanwhile, have had to hop between half a dozen apps to find services across categories — and some services still don't have a home anywhere," said Jayden Kohlgren, founder of Kohlgren Industries Co. and creator of Kleo. "Kleo flips that model. We offer providers optional identity and license verification, keep the experience simple for clients, and let providers run their businesses their way. The app is the introduction — the relationship belongs to them."

Built for trust on both sides

Every provider can complete identity verification, photo verification, and — for licensed disciplines — service-license verification against their state board records. Clients see at a glance which providers are ID-verified or licensed, view ratings from other Kleo users, and compare service areas, pricing, and credentials before they ever send a message.

More than a directory for providers

Beyond client discovery, Kleo gives providers a job board where local clients post specific requests, a connections system that lets each provider control outreach, in-app messaging, a guided onboarding tour, and dashboards designed for solo operators rather than agencies.

Availability

Kleo is free to download for both clients and providers on iOS and Android. Providers can complete onboarding and verification entirely within the app. Clients never enter payment information in Kleo — they pay their provider directly, after the service. Learn more at https://kleopro.com.

About Kohlgren Industries Co.

Kohlgren Industries Co. is an independent technology company building tools for people who work for themselves. Kleo is its flagship consumer product. The company is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Media Contact

Jayden Kohlgren

(480)808-7905

[email protected]

SOURCE Kohlgren Industries Co.