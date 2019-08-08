Kleo Pharmaceuticals Announces Open-House Event To Celebrate Innovator of the Month Award

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kleo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Kleo), an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation synthetic bispecific compounds designed to emulate or enhance the activity of biologics, received the Innovator of the Month award from Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) at an open house event held on August 7, 2019 at the company's newly expanded offices in New Haven, Conn.

"Kleo is honored to accept Senator Murphy's award which highlights our commitment to the biopharmaceutical industry in Connecticut," said Doug Manion, MD, CEO of Kleo. "Our company has come a long way and we are honored to be recognized for our accomplishments along with other emerging companies in the Connecticut area. In the last several months, we have been working diligently to advance our pipeline into the clinic which required an expansion and redesign of our office/laboratory space. We welcomed the opportunity to celebrate these developments."

The Innovator of the Month program was launched in 2017 and since then, each month, Sen. Murphy recognizes and applauds Connecticut entrepreneurs or innovative companies in the biotechnology community and beyond. Kleo has seen significant growth over the last four years and has plans for a 30 percent increase in staff. The company is advancing several drug candidates based on its proprietary technology platforms, and expects its first clinical candidate in its collaborative agreement with Tokyo-based biopharmaceutical company PeptiDream, a proprietary immune-oncology product to treat multiple myeloma, to commence human studies in 2020.

"Kleo Pharmaceuticals is proof that Connecticut is a major hub for innovation. Their cutting-edge research and approach is being used to create products that will make a difference in the lives of people suffering from cancer. I'm happy to recognize Kleo as my 'Innovator of the Month' for their amazing work and commitment to Connecticut," said Sen. Murphy.

Kleo co-hosted the event with Yale University (where Kleo's technology was originally born), Connecticut Innovations (Connecticut's strategic venture capital arm for innovative, growing companies in the State), and BioCT (the industry voice for bioscience in Connecticut).

"This award is a well-deserved recognition for Kleo Pharmaceuticals, whose cancer research has the potential to impact tens of thousands of lives globally," said Jon Soderstrom, Managing Director of the Yale Office of Cooperative Research. "We've had the pleasure to watch Kleo scale from the laboratory discoveries to clinical developments. We truly believe this type of collaborative development is a unique feature of the innovation ecosystem around Yale. We are pleased that our state leaders support this type of development. It is important to the continued success of companies like Kleo. We're looking forward to Kleo's next phase of success in human clinical trials."

