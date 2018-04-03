Kleo Pharmaceuticals Inc. Appoints Luca Rastelli, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer

"We welcome Luca to the Kleo Pharmaceuticals executive team," said Kleo's Chief Executive Officer, Doug Manion, M.D., FRCP(C). "He brings more than 20 years of drug discovery and development experience and a wealth of expertise in oncology and, more specifically, immuno-oncology. Luca is the ideal leader to drive the next phase of Kleo's evolution as we complete platform validation for our various small-molecule immunotherapeutic programs and select clinical candidates for upcoming IND-enabling activities."

"We are delighted to welcome Luca to Kleo. His considerable expertise and scientific acumen are perfectly suited to the cutting-edge science being done at Kleo. I am confident that Luca will continue to build on the already very strong scientific team at Kleo as well as partner effectively with scientific experts the world over," said David Spiegel M.D., Ph.D., Founder and Chief Scientific Advisor, Kleo Pharmaceuticals.

"I am excited to join Kleo Pharmaceuticals at this very important time. I look forward to working with Doug, David and the rest of the Kleo team to accelerate this innovative science to the clinic and then to patients as expeditiously as possible. Kleo Pharmaceuticals is poised to become a major player in the immunotherapy landscape and I am proud to be a part of it." said Luca Rastelli, Ph.D.

Dr. Rastelli has more than 20 years of oncology drug discovery, development, and business development experience ranging from startups to large pharmaceutical companies. Most recently, he was Vice President, for Oncology at BioXcel Therapeutics which just completed a successful IPO. Luca has held multiple preclinical and clinical project leadership positions at Boston Scientifics, CuraGen, Sopherion and EMD Serono (Merck Serono). He discovered the target and led the initial development of CR011, an antibody drug conjugate agent undergoing a registrational trial in triple negative metastatic breast cancer. He was also part of the initial development of the novel immuno-oncology antibody Avelumab, a PDL-1 inhibitor. He received the American Brain Tumor Association's 25th Anniversary Translational grant for his work on Medulloblastoma tumors at the Department of Neuro-Oncology, MD Anderson Cancer Center. He is a named inventor on more than 10 issued patents and holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from the University of Geneva.

