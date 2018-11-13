Kleo Pharmaceuticals to Present at Biotech Showcase™ 2019 in San Francisco

NEW HAVEN, C.T., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kleo Pharmaceuticals Inc., a unique immuno-oncology company developing next-generation bispecific compounds designed to emulate or enhance the activity of biologics, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Douglas J. Manion M.D. FRCP(C), will present at Biotech Showcase 2019 to be held January 6-9, 2019, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

Dr. Manion will present an overview of Kleo's development strategy for its pipeline of small molecule and synthetic peptide compounds that function similar to highly complex biologics, while offering multiple potential advantages. The overview will also outline Kleo's key value drivers including the three proprietary technology platforms that drive in-house drug development and partnership opportunities, the multiple in-house and collaborative channels through which it is building its immuno-oncology pipeline, and its discovery collaboration with PeptiDream.

Kleo is well-funded to achieve multiple preclinical and early clinical milestones following the November 2018 closing of an oversubscribed $21 million Series B financing to advance its first clinical candidates through IND-enabling studies and into the clinic in 2020.

Details of Kleo's presentation are as follows:

Event:

Biotech Showcase 2019 Date:

Monday, January 7, 2019 Time:

10:45 a.m. (Pacific Time) Location:

Franciscan B Ballroom; Hilton San Francisco Union Square

About Kleo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kleo Pharmaceuticals is a unique immuno-oncology company developing next-generation bispecific compounds designed to emulate or enhance the activity of biologics. Similar to complex biologic drugs, Kleo's compounds recruit the immune system to destroy cancer cells, but unlike biologics, Kleo's compounds are smaller and more versatile, leading to potentially improved safety and efficacy. They are also much faster and less costly to design and produce, particularly against novel targets. The company is advancing several drug candidates based on its proprietary technology platforms, all of which are modular in design and enable rapid generation of novel immunotherapies that can be optimized against certain cancers, or enhance the properties of existing immunotherapies. These include Antibody Recruiting Molecules (ARMs), Synthetic Antibody Mimics (SyAMs) and Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Enhancers (MATEs). For more information visit http://kleopharmaceuticals.com.

About Biotech Showcase™

Now in its eleventh year, Biotech Showcase™, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and executives in one place during the course of one of the industry's largest annual healthcare investor conferences, J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal and Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "will," "plan," "could," "may" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements including receipt of regulatory approvals and market conditions. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Joshua Drumm, Ph.D. (Investors)

(212) 375-2664

jdrumm@tiberend.com

Janine McCargo (Media)

(646) 604-5150

jmccargo@tiberend.com

SOURCE Kleo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Related Links

http://kleopharmaceuticals.com

