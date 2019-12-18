Kleo Pharmaceuticals to Present at Biotech Showcase 2020

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kleo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation, fully synthetic bispecific compounds designed to emulate or enhance the activity of biologics, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer Doug Manion, MD, will present at Biotech Showcase 2020, to be held January 13-15, 2020 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco.

During his presentation, Dr. Manion will provide an overview of Kleo's development strategy for its pipeline of small molecule and synthetic peptide compounds that function similar to highly complex biologics, while offering multiple potential advantages. The overview will also outline Kleo's key value drivers including its proprietary technology platforms that drive in-house drug development and partnership opportunities, the multiple in-house and collaborative channels through which it is building its immuno-oncology pipeline and its discovery collaboration with PeptiDream. Human studies are anticipated in 1H 2020 for Kleo's first product candidate to move into the clinic, CD38-ARM, a CD38 targeting antibody recruiting molecule (ARM™) to treat multiple myeloma.

Dr. Manion will also discuss another platform technology at Kleo, which uses site-directed, chemical conjugation of off-the-shelf antibodies to enhance or add functionality. Monoclonal antibody therapy enhancers (MATEsTM) offer a number of opportunities to optimize or repurpose biologics currently in development.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: Biotech Showcase 2020 Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 Time: 9:30 a.m. PST Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square, San Francisco Room: Franciscan C (Ballroom Level)

About Kleo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kleo Pharmaceuticals is a unique immuno-oncology company developing next-generation bispecific compounds designed to emulate or enhance the activity of biologics based on the groundbreaking research of its scientific founder Dr. David Spiegel at Yale University. Similar to complex biologic drugs, Kleo's compounds recruit the immune system to destroy cancer cells, with the advantage of being smaller and more versatile, leading to potentially improved safety and efficacy over biologics. They are also much faster and less costly to design and produce, particularly against novel targets. Kleo is advancing several drug candidates based on its proprietary technology platforms, all of which are modular in design and enable rapid generation of novel immunotherapies that can be optimized against certain cancers, or enhance the properties of existing immunotherapies. These include Antibody Recruiting Molecules (ARMs), Synthetic Antibody Mimics (SyAMs) and Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Enhancers (MATEs). Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company (NYSE:BHVN) and PeptiDream Inc. (Nikkei:PPTDF) are investors in Kleo Pharmaceuticals. For more information visit http://kleopharmaceuticals.com.

