Kleo Pharmaceuticals to Present at Two Upcoming Industry Conferences

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kleo Pharmaceuticals Inc., a unique immuno-oncology company developing next-generation bispecific compounds designed to emulate or enhance the activity of biologics, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer Douglas J. Manion, M.D., FRCP(C), will present at two upcoming industry conferences. Dr. Manion will present at the 5th Annual Immuno-Oncology: BD&L and Investment Forum to be held May 31, 2019 at the Waldorf Astoria Chicago. On June 5, 2019, he will present at the 2019 BIO International Convention, which will be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

In both presentations, Dr. Manion will provide an overview of Kleo's development strategy for its pipeline of small molecule and synthetic peptide compounds that function similar to highly complex biologics, while offering multiple potential advantages. The overviews will also outline Kleo's key value drivers including the three proprietary technology platforms that drive in-house drug development and partnership opportunities, the multiple in-house and collaborative channels through which it is building its immuno-oncology pipeline and its discovery collaboration with PeptiDream.

Details of Kleo's presentations are as follows:

Event:

5th Annual Immuno-Oncology: BD&L and Investment Forum





Date:

Friday, May 31, 2019





Time:

11:10 a.m.





Location:

PR Track C - Room Sinclair North

Waldorf Astoria Chicago, Chicago, IL

















Event:

2019 BIO International Convention – BIO Business Forum





Date:

Wednesday, June 5, 2019





Time:

1:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.





Location:

Theater 2, Level 200

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia, PA

About Kleo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kleo Pharmaceuticals is a unique immuno-oncology company developing next-generation bispecific compounds designed to emulate or enhance the activity of biologics. Similar to complex biologic drugs, Kleo's compounds recruit the immune system to destroy cancer cells, with the advantage of being smaller and more versatile, leading to potentially improved safety and efficacy over biologics. They are also much faster and less costly to design and produce, particularly against novel targets. The company is advancing several drug candidates based on its proprietary technology platforms, all of which are modular in design and enable rapid generation of novel immunotherapies that can be optimized against certain cancers, or enhance the properties of existing immunotherapies. These include Antibody Recruiting Molecules (ARMs), Synthetic Antibody Mimics (SyAMs) and Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Enhancers (MATEs). For more information visit http://kleopharmaceuticals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal and Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "will," "plan," "could," "may" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements including receipt of regulatory approvals and market conditions. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Maureen McEnroe, CFA (Investors)

212-375-2664

mmcenroe@tiberend.com

Ingrid Mezo (Media)

646-604-5150

imezo@tiberend.com

SOURCE Kleo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

