KLEVV INTRODUCES CRAS V RGB KIT WITH DDR5-8400 WITH ALL-NEW BRILLIANT WHITE EDITION

Klevv

17 Dec, 2023, 21:00 ET

Compatible with 14th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processor & Z790 Chipset Platform

HONG KONG, Dec. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLEVV, the premier consumer memory and storage brand introduced by Essencore, today is excited to unveil the all-new CRAS V RGB Brilliant White edition memory kit available in extreme high speed of 8200MT/s & 8400MT/s configurations.

SLEEK NEW COLOR SCHEME

As a testament to the immense popularity and growing demand for the CRAS V RGB memory kits, KLEVV has responded by introducing the long-awaited Brilliant White edition to its flagship memory lineup as well as two high-speed options for consumers. This new addition boasts striking aesthetics by keeping the tone-on-tone design, and upholds the exceptional performance standards synonymous with the CRAS V RGB series, solidifying its position as the preferred choice among enthusiasts and professionals alike.

TIGHTING TIMING WITH HIGH-SPEED CLOCK FREQUENCIES

Meticulously engineered for high-speed operation, KLEVV's CRAS V RGB memory kits deliver outstanding performance with remarkable speed options of 8200MT/s (featuring timings of 38-49-49-131) and 8400MT/s (with timings of 40-52-52-134), all while operating efficiently at a voltage of 1.45V. Below screenshot demonstrates the test result of 8400MT/s kit using AIDA64 Cache & Memory Benchmark tool.

https://www.klevv.com/screenshot/CrasVRGB/8400.jpg 
"Please note that memory bandwidth test results may vary due to factors such as hardware configurations, BIOS versions, system settings, or test parameters."

KLEVV's CRAS V RGB memory kits deliver impressive, industry-leading clock values, reducing operational delays and enhancing overall system performance, leading the memory industry with superior hardware and cutting-edge technology.

These specifications are accessible in the Obsidian Black edition and the newly unveiled Brilliant White edition memory kits, both available in a 24GBx2 configuration.

SUPERIOR OVERCLOCKING AND COMPATIBILITY

The CRAS V RGB series memory kits boast comprehensive compatibility with the latest Intel 14th Gen Core Desktop Processors & Z790 chipset platform, and also  support for Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO overclocking profiles. These memory kits exhibit extraordinary synergy with a wide range of popular motherboards and have earned resounding success by passing the QVL tests of major mainstream motherboard manufacturers. The flagship memory lineup of KLEVV offers blazing-fast performance, broad compatibility, and various dual-channel configurations of 16GBx2, 24GBx2, and 32GBx2. It's ideal for users seeking high-speed, reliable memory solutions with sleek, modern aesthetics.

PRODUCT AVAILABILITY AND WHERE TO BUY

The CRAS V RGB Brilliant White edition memory kits and high-speed modules will be available from the end of December 2023,  KLEVV products are distributed by Integral Memory plc in the United Kingdom/ France/ Spain/ Germany. Consumers may visit Amazon sites for online purchase.

FURTHER INFORMATION 

CRAS V RGB - https://www.klevv.com/ken/products_details/memory/Klevv_CrasVRGB  

ABOUT ESSENCORE

Established in 2014, Essencore Limited aims to become the world's top vendor of DRAM modules and NAND flash application products. The company started with one goal: to "Change the world and be a leader in semiconductor distribution". The business strategies of Essencore is to adopt the newest technologies to differentiate themselves from competitors, deliver dedicated Memory products, and offer various product portfolios for customer's competition readiness. For more information, please visit www.essencore.com

ABOUT KLEVV

KLEVV, is a premium brand of Essencore, the major Module and NAND Flash application product vendor. The KLEVVrange focused on superior gaming memory modules and solid state drives. KLEVV is committed to delivering world-class products with first-rate quality, and all products are engineered for enthusiasts who are pursuing the best things in life. KLEVV memory/SSD have been recognized by Germany's Red Dot Design Award for its innovative product design in 2015, 2019, 2021, and 2022. For more information, please visit www.klevv.com

