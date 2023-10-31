KLEVV STRENGTHENS ITS DDR5 GAMING MEMORY LINEUP WITH NEW NON-BINARY & HIGH-CAPACITY KITS

News provided by

Klevv

31 Oct, 2023, 22:00 ET

48GB AND 64GB DUAL CHANNEL MEMORY KITS AVAILABLE

HONG KONG, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLEVV, an emerging memory brand introduced by Essencore, is excited to unveil brand new additions to its high-capacity non-binary DDR5 overclocking memory range, meticulously designed to meet the demanding needs of gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts across the globe.

KLEVV's DDR5 memory lineup now boasts novel non-binary and high-capacity combinations aimed at bringing users a diverse, cutting-edge product range.

Continue Reading

Globally popular CRAS V RGB, CRAS XR5 RGB, and BOLT V DDR5 gaming/overclocking memory are now available in non-binary 48GB (24GBx2) and high-capacity 64GB (32GBx2) kits, ensuring enhanced performance and multitasking capabilities. Ideal for modern-day computing needs, these new units are suitable for PC workstations and gaming rigs that settle for nothing but the very best. KLEVV's CRAS V RGB and CRAS XR5 RGB DDR5 gaming/overclocking memory offer up to 8000MT/s clock speed, perfect for content creators seeking to harness the unparalleled performance of the latest DDR5 technology.

Furthermore, the KLEVV DDR5 U-DIMM series also receives a non-binary 48GB (24GBx2) kit, complementing the previously available 64GB (32GBx2) variant, providing an unparalleled computing experience for users looking at a budget-friendly alternative.

As the hardware landscape continues to evolve with each passing day, consumer usage behaviors are becoming more advanced, necessitating an increase in memory capacity. Recognizing this shift, KLEVV is dedicated to offering more diverse capacity combinations, enabling consumers to choose the ideal memory solution tailored to their specific needs.

The latest high-capacity & non-binary memory kits will be available from November 2023. KLEVV products can be found on Amazon US/UK/FR/ES/DE site and distributed by Integral Memory plc in the United Kingdom/ France/ Spain/ Germany. 

ABOUT ESSENCORE
Established in 2014, Essencore Limited aims to become the world's top vendor of DRAM modules and NAND flash application products. The company started with one goal: to "Change the world and be a leader in semiconductor distribution". The business strategies of Essencore is to adopt the newest technologies to differentiate themselves from competitors, deliver dedicated Memory products, and offer various product portfolios for customer's competition readiness. For more information, please visit www.essencore.com

ABOUT KLEVV
KLEVV, is a premium brand of Essencore, the major Module and NAND Flash application product vendor. The KLEVV range focused on superior gaming memory modules and solid-state drives. KLEVV is committed to delivering world-class products with first-rate quality, and all products are engineered for enthusiasts who are pursuing the best things in life. KLEVV memory/SSD have been recognized by Germany's Red Dot Design Award for its innovative product design in 2015, 2019, 2021, and 2022. For more information, please visit www.klevv.com.

SOURCE Klevv

Also from this source

KLEVV Launches All New CRAS C910 Lite M.2 SSD

KLEVV Launches All New CRAS C910 Lite M.2 SSD

KLEVV, an emerging memory brand introduced by Essencore today, is excited to unveil its latest M.2 Solid State Drive, the CRAS C910 Lite, packed with ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Gaming

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.