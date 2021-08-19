KlickTrack Announces New CEO Amidst Transformative Year

"Bardia has been instrumental in outlining KlickTrack's rapid growth strategy, and I'm confident that his seasoned operating experience and skilled technology background will help elevate KlickTrack to new levels the cannabis market has yet to realize," said Steve Kessler, co-founder, board member, KlickTrack.

Bardia has extensive experience leading the strategy of customer-first enterprise solutions across a wide range of marketplaces, coupled with a proven track record of increased growth and revenue.

"I'm inspired by the opportunity to reimagine the cannabis retail industry with the trailblazing team at KlickTrack," said Bardia Dejban, CEO, KlickTrack. "My leadership style is very much a hands-on approach and while focused on promoting company growth, I'm also excited to 'get in the weeds' as we continue to sharpen and expand upon our all-in-one solution for dispensary owners and effectively turn their small businesses into huge success stories."

Most recently, Dejban was CEO of Volusion, a leading e-commerce SaaS platform for small-to-medium sized companies. He also founded and exited a successful creative development firm and agency, as well as a workforce science SaaS company. Dejban has also held leadership positions at IAC and eHarmony.

Previously, Dejban led and supported the successful launch of over 150 software and SaaS products, collectively totaling over $20 billion in annual revenue for companies such as Alibaba, Gifts.com, OpenTable, Hearst Corporation, Citrix, Evite, Kaiser Permanente, and Thomson Reuters. Dejban's combined entrepreneurial and enterprise SaaS experience has helped him deliver high-performing organizations from within.

Built for dispensaries by dispensary owners, KlickTrack is a powerful end-to-end cannabis retail ecosystem for multi-state and multi-shop dispensaries. KlickTrack enables cannabis retail founders, owners, operators and budtenders to succeed at every step through simple, innovative products. KlickTrack's offerings are focused on marketing automation and tools, real-time reporting and accurate data, and simplified workflows.

