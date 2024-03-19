Klik wearable event technology drives 400% increase in exhibitor leads

New research demonstrates Bizzabo SmartBadge™ advantages over traditional name badges

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzabo, the Event Experience Operating System (OS), today announced groundbreaking data demonstrating the impact of Klik wearable event technology on lead generation, attendee networking, and event engagement compared to traditional name badges and lead capture methods.

Following an analysis of its events in 2023, Bizzabo found a 389% increase in leads generated by exhibitors at events powered by Klik, compared to non-Klik events of similar size and scope.

These findings come at a critical time when 71.2% of organizers say they struggle to prove in-person conference ROI to key stakeholders . Notably, 50.5% of event organizers anticipate their ROI to either remain stagnant or decline this year , according to a 2023 survey by Knowland, highlighting the urgent need for innovative solutions that can reverse this trend.

"Organizers have spoken — maximizing sponsor and exhibitor ROI is more crucial than ever. The remarkable 400% leap in lead generation with Klik wearable event technology clearly demonstrates its value. This technology enhances attendee engagement and significantly amplifies results for exhibitors and sponsors. It's a testament to our dedication at Bizzabo to pushing the boundaries of event technology to ensure our clients see real, impactful returns," said Alon Alroy, CMO and Cofounder of Bizzabo.

Klik drives 250% increase in attendee networking

Klik's impact on event engagement extends beyond exhibitors to the attendees themselves. At events powered by Klik, attendees exchanged contact details with an average of 25 people, a 250% increase compared to non-Klik event attendees. This surge in connections is fueled by Klik's intuitive wearable technology, which empowers attendees to exchange contact information effortlessly with a simple tap of their badges, eliminating the need for phones or the exchange of physical business cards.

In addition, Klik's gamification features are designed to incentivize behaviors that organizers most desire, such as face-to-face interactions and contact exchange, rather than merely encouraging passive participation or interaction within an event app. Klik-powered events with this targeted incentivization logged an average of 50 contact exchanges — a staggering 500% increase in engagement.

Bizzabo's recent findings illustrate the crucial role Klik's advanced event technology plays in delivering exponential ROI for organizers, exhibitors, and attendees alike. As 86.4% of organizers plan to maintain or increase the frequency of their in-person B2B events this year , Bizzabo's Klik Experiential is on pace for a 500% increase in adoption in the next 12 months, driven by the demand for experiential solutions to ensure the success and scalability of events.

"We are thrilled to see how Klik is revolutionizing the event experience, providing not only enhanced engagement but also contributing significantly to exhibitor and organizer ROI," said Will Curran, Head of Klik by Bizzabo. "As we continue to innovate in the in-person event tech space, Klik's data-rich capabilities ensure that we stay at the forefront of the industry."

About The Research:

The research conducted by Bizzabo to assess the impact of Klik technology on event engagement and ROI

focused on all Klik by Bizzabo events hosted in 2023 to ensure depth and quality of insight. This study honed in on conferences held primarily in the United States, Canada, and Europe, spanning a variety of organization sizes as large as 8,000 employees. By choosing a diverse yet targeted group of events for our analysis, we were able to draw comprehensive conclusions about the benefits of Klik technology. Our research methodology included events that did not use Bizzabo for registration or the event app, with 63% and 42% falling into these categories. This strategic approach enabled us to capture a broad spectrum of data, offering clear, unbiased insights into Klik's efficacy over traditional event engagement methods and illustrating the significant environmental benefits of digital integration at events.

About Bizzabo:

Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — while keeping attendee data private and secure. Bizzabo powers the events of world-leading brands — from Fortune 100 enterprise organizations and financial institutions to creative agencies and scaling tech companies.

