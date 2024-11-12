Klika Tech Achieves AWS Life Sciences Competency, Recognizing the Company's Advanced Expertise

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Klika Tech, a global technology solutions and consulting leader delivering cutting-edge IoT, AI/ML, Cloud and Embedded solutions, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Life Sciences Competency, placing the company among an exclusive group of AWS Global Consulting Partners advancing Life Sciences. This achievement demonstrates the company's proven expertise in delivering transformative embedded and cloud solutions to healthcare companies worldwide.

To receive this designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and undergo an assessment of the security, performance, and reliability of their solutions. AWS Life Sciences Competency Partners have demonstrated technical expertise and customer success in building Life Sciences solutions on AWS, increasing the ability to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize life sciences solutions while driving top line revenue and improving patient experiences.

Klika Tech empowers life sciences companies to enhance their healthcare operations through advanced, cloud-driven solutions that streamline processes, improve data accessibility, and enable faster, more accurate decision-making. By leveraging IoT, AI/ML, and AWS's secure, scalable infrastructure, Klika Tech helps organizations drive better outcomes for both patients and caregivers, ultimately transforming the way healthcare is delivered and experienced. From improving patient engagement to optimizing clinical workflows, Klika Tech's solutions address the unique challenges faced by life sciences companies, enabling them to deliver higher-quality care and foster innovation across the healthcare ecosystem.

"The life sciences industry drives impactful change," said Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO of Klika Tech. "Achieving the AWS Life Sciences Competency underscores our expertise and successful track record in delivering value for customers and patients alike. The speed and flexibility of AWS align perfectly with our hands-on approach to helping life sciences clients achieve their transformative goals."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions for customers ranging from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Klika Tech

Klika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company that specializes in delivering cutting-edge Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with locations across North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia, Klika Tech co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and software solutions for wearables, smart home/building/city platforms, connected healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, automotive, and smart mobility. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, Life Sciences, Advertising and Marketing Technology, Smart City, and DevOps Competency Partner with multiple AWS Service validations. For more information, visit www.klika-tech.com or email us at [email protected].

