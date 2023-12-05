Klika Tech Achieves New AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

MIAMI, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Klika Tech, a global technology solutions and consulting firm that specializes in delivering cutting-edge cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the category of Digital Customer Experience. Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency recognizes Klika Tech for its expertise in providing customers with professional services that empower advertisers and marketers to reinvent workloads with solutions and services that offer enhanced collaboration technology and services.

AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

As marketers look to leverage the cloud to innovate and lean into digital transformation, they are increasingly looking for partners with services and solutions purpose-built to meet their needs. AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency Partners provide customers such as advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, ad technology providers and analytics service providers with AWS validated solutions and services that help accelerate their marketing transformation. Klika Tech is powered by AWS to support use cases in this industry.

Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency differentiates Klika Tech as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the advertising and marketing industry. This program showcases advertising and marketing technology consulting AWS Partners who have domain knowledge and are providing cloud services powered by AWS. To receive the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency designation, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references.

"Klika Tech is proud to achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the Digital Customer Experience category," said Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO, Klika Tech. "Our team is dedicated to helping customers by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

Klika Tech and Creator Global developed FANZiO, a smart speaker that leverages Amazon Alexa and AWS services to bring at-home fans the personalized, real-time experience of being in-stadium. The tabletop device enables fans to follow along with the live action of their favorite teams, engage with branded content, and use live event data and third-party services to bring on-field intensity and personalized game-day entertainment into their homes. Event producers use the innovative platform to enable marketing channels for teams and brands.

"Only 1% of sports fans may be in a stadium during a live event. We developed FANZiO to deliver a unique game day experience for the 99% of fans who are at home," said Travis Crothers, CEO and Co-founder, Creator Global. "Working with Klika Tech enabled us to tap into AWS services to connect fans, teams and sponsors and truly transformed the game watching experience."

"Leveraging the power of AWS allows us to create multi-layered products and services that enhance the experience of interacting with the people and things we surround ourselves with," adds Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO, Klika Tech. "Working with Creator enabled us to develop that into a platform that has forever changed the excitement of game day."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify which AWS Partner solutions and services are powered by AWS for specific industry use cases. For a specific industry solution to meet a need, explore the AWS Partner solutions and/or services offered in AWS Data Exchange, AWS Marketplace, or APN members, including Klika Tech.

About Klika Tech

Klika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company that specializes in delivering cutting-edge Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with locations across North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia, Klika Tech co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and software solutions for wearables, smart home/building/city platforms, connected healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, automotive, and smart mobility. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology, Smart City, and DevOps Competency Partner with multiple AWS Service validations. For more information, visit www.klika-tech.com or email us at [email protected].

