Klika Tech Achieves The 100 AWS Certifications Distinction

News provided by

Klika Tech

19 Dec, 2023, 08:33 ET

MIAMI, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Klika Tech, a global technology solutions and consulting firm that specializes in delivering cutting-edge cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions has collectively achieved more than 100 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Certifications. AWS recognized the achievement by awarding Klika Tech an AWS Partner Network (APN) Certification Distinction.

Continue Reading
Klika Tech
Klika Tech
Klika Tech Achieves The 100 AWS Certifications Distinction
Klika Tech Achieves The 100 AWS Certifications Distinction

AWS offers role-based certifications for team members in Cloud Practitioner, Architect, Developer, and Operations roles as well as specialty certifications in specific technical areas. To achieve an AWS Certification, APN Partners must undergo a rigorous assessment that includes taking AWS classroom or digital training courses, studying AWS whitepapers and FAQs, and passing exams. 

"The AWS 100 Certification milestone comes on the heels of Klika Tech being recognized as AWS North American Innovation Partner of the Year, attaining AWS Smart City Services Competency and AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency designations which highlight our expertise in helping our clients on their cloud journey," said Klika Tech President and Co-CEO, Gennadiy Borisov. "We pride ourselves on being able to deliver operation-critical systems rapidly with highly experienced teams. A key pillar in our success is highly skilled and trained technologists."

Klika Tech takes an outcome-based approach to working with clients. The company delivers innovative, insightful solutions that address specific needs and create measurable business impacts. Its nimble process includes shorter implementation cycles that allow for feedback, adaptability, and quick delivery of results.

"Working with AWS and Klika Tech has helped us deliver on our core promise of simple, easy to use, cost-effective solutions. Using these technologies, we can streamline our device setup and provisioning processes, help our customers easily connect and manage their devices through an intuitive and user-friendly interface, and reduce their total cost of ownership." -Patrick Keaney, CEO, Subeca

About Klika Tech
Klika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company that specializes in delivering cutting-edge Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with locations across North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia, Klika Tech co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and software solutions for wearables, smart home/building/city platforms, connected healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, automotive, and smart mobility. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology, Smart City, and DevOps Competency Partner with multiple AWS Service validations. For more information, visit www.klika-tech.com or email us at [email protected].

Media Contact
Anne-Marie Rouse
[email protected]
561-635-8292

SOURCE Klika Tech

Also from this source

Klika Tech Achieves New AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

Klika Tech Achieves New AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

Klika Tech, a global technology solutions and consulting firm that specializes in delivering cutting-edge cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT),...
Klika Tech Awarded 2023 AWS Innovation Partner of the Year Award

Klika Tech Awarded 2023 AWS Innovation Partner of the Year Award

Klika Tech is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2023 Innovation Partner of The Year AWS Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.