Klika Tech Achieves The 100 AWS Certifications Distinction

MIAMI, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Klika Tech, a global technology solutions and consulting firm that specializes in delivering cutting-edge cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions has collectively achieved more than 100 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Certifications. AWS recognized the achievement by awarding Klika Tech an AWS Partner Network (APN) Certification Distinction.

AWS offers role-based certifications for team members in Cloud Practitioner, Architect, Developer, and Operations roles as well as specialty certifications in specific technical areas. To achieve an AWS Certification, APN Partners must undergo a rigorous assessment that includes taking AWS classroom or digital training courses, studying AWS whitepapers and FAQs, and passing exams.

"The AWS 100 Certification milestone comes on the heels of Klika Tech being recognized as AWS North American Innovation Partner of the Year, attaining AWS Smart City Services Competency and AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency designations which highlight our expertise in helping our clients on their cloud journey," said Klika Tech President and Co-CEO, Gennadiy Borisov. "We pride ourselves on being able to deliver operation-critical systems rapidly with highly experienced teams. A key pillar in our success is highly skilled and trained technologists."



Klika Tech takes an outcome-based approach to working with clients. The company delivers innovative, insightful solutions that address specific needs and create measurable business impacts. Its nimble process includes shorter implementation cycles that allow for feedback, adaptability, and quick delivery of results.

"Working with AWS and Klika Tech has helped us deliver on our core promise of simple, easy to use, cost-effective solutions. Using these technologies, we can streamline our device setup and provisioning processes, help our customers easily connect and manage their devices through an intuitive and user-friendly interface, and reduce their total cost of ownership." -Patrick Keaney, CEO, Subeca

Klika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company that specializes in delivering cutting-edge Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with locations across North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia, Klika Tech co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and software solutions for wearables, smart home/building/city platforms, connected healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, automotive, and smart mobility. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology, Smart City, and DevOps Competency Partner with multiple AWS Service validations.

