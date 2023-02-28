Klika Tech and Partners Introduce Innovative Industrial Anomaly Detection, Asset Intelligence and IoT Device Testing Solutions with AWS at EmbeddedWorld 2023

MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Klika Tech, a US-headquartered global systems integrator and product development company will join AWS, 1NCE and DHElectronics at EmbeddedWorld '23 demonstrating innovative cloud solutions that drive digital transformation and better business outcomes.

During the March 14 - 16 event in Nuremberg, Germany, Klika Tech will showcase co-created Solution Accelerators together with Amazon Web Services (AWS), 1NCE and DHElectronics.

DEVELOP, BUILD, AND TEST IOT DEVICES FASTER WITH AWS DEVICE ADVISOR

AWS Booth, Hall 4, Booth 550 March, 14 - 16

Learn how Klika Tech leverages latest AWS Device Advisor features to support cloud-based testing of MQTT5, FreeRTOS, AWS GreenGrass and other devices, to lower firmware development costs and complexity, connecting massive fleets of devices using cloud-based test capabilities, before devices are deployed.

See our solution brief here for details.

CAPITALIZE ON ACTIONABLE DATA INSIGHTS USING ASSET TRACKING AND INTELLIGENCE SOLUTION ACCELERATOR WITH 1NCE, SERCOMM, NORDIC AND AWS

AWS Booth, Hall 4, Booth 550, March 14 - 16

1NCE Booth, Hall 4, Booth 639, March 14 - 16

Klika Tech, 1NCE, Sercomm, Nordic and AWS will demonstrate a Cloud-based Asset Tracking and Intelligence Solution Accelerator improving asset tracking efficiency utilizing diverse tracking devices to make data driven decisions in real-time. This fully open platform built by Klika Tech, and powered by AWS and 1NCE, with devices from Sercomm and Nordic allows you to select your preferred asset tracker and seamlessly integrate it into your existing platform.

See our solution brief here for details.

IIoT ANOMALY DETECTION AT THE EDGE WITH STMicroelectronics, DHElectronics, and AWS

DH electronics Hall 2, Booths 101 & 103, March 14 – 16

Klika Tech, STMicroelectronics, DHElectronics, and AWS will demonstrate an industrial equipment anomaly detection platform featuring tinyML Machine Learning (ML) for monitoring conditions at the edge to optimize industrial equipment performance and uptime, while lowering maintenance costs. The live demonstration will feature Klika Tech's tinyML tools for managing down-sized ML on STMicroelectronics' MCUs, DHElectronics DRC02 industrial gateway with Amazon Greengrass Version 2 running on a STM32MP1 Series microprocessor.

See our solution brief here for details.

To learn more about how Klika Tech's IoT and Cloud solutions can deliver better connected device outcomes, faster, send us an email at [email protected]

ABOUT KLIKA TECH

Klika Tech designs, builds, deploys, and manages edge-to-cloud IoT and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) solutions for our global customers. Launched in 2013, we are a global company headquartered in the U.S., with offices in North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia. We specialize in building advanced solutions for smart living, automotive, smart mobility, industrial, manufacturing, connected healthcare, retail, agriculture, asset tracking, and logistics. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, AWS Digital Customer Experience and DevOps Competency Partner with AWS Service Validations in AWS IoT Core Delivery, AWS IoT Greengrass Delivery, Amazon API Gateway Delivery, AWS CloudFormation Delivery, and AWS Lambda Delivery. For details visit www.klika-tech.com and contact us to discuss your digital transformation needs.

