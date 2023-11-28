Klika Tech Awarded 2023 AWS Innovation Partner of the Year Award

Klika Tech recognized as Innovation Partner of the Year winner, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Klika Tech is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2023 Innovation Partner of The Year AWS Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2023, the Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers.

Klika Tech collaborated with LUCI to design a platform powered by AWS IoT that gives power wheelchair riders unparalleled stability, comfort, security and connectivity through cloud-connected software and hardware. Multiple sensors installed in the power wheelchair collect data on the current surroundings to provide drive assistance similar to that used in autonomous cars. The sensor data is sent to the MyLUCI mobile app via Bluetooth and further visualized to enable a 360-degree view for the user, helping to prevent thousands of accidents and injuries per year.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized as the AWS Innovation Partner of the Year. This award is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our team at Klika Tech and our partners at LUCI," said Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO, Klika Tech. "Together, we have harnessed the power of AWS IoT to revolutionize the mobility experience for power wheelchair riders. This platform not only enhances safety and stability but also empowers individuals with greater independence and confidence. We are proud to be at the forefront of this transformative technology, contributing to a more inclusive future for all."

"Klika Tech enabled us to transform the way wheelchair riders interact with and respond to people, things, and hazards in and around their environment. The development of this first-of-a-kind IoT sensor and cloud-based platform has enabled us to configure, control and program mobile systems and open a safer, more accessible world."

Jered Dean, Co-Founder & CTO, LUCI

For the second year in a row, Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, which are awarded at both the geo and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases presented in the nomination form.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

About Klika Tech

Klika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company that specializes in delivering cutting-edge Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with locations across North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia, Klika Tech co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and software solutions for wearables, smart home/building/city platforms, connected healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, automotive, and smart mobility. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology, Smart City, and DevOps Competency Partner with multiple AWS Service validations. For more information, visit www.klika-tech.com or email us at [email protected].

