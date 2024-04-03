Klika Tech Forms Strategic Partnership with Seeed Studio to Revolutionize the IoT Sector

MIAMI, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Klika Tech, a global technology solutions and consulting leader delivering innovative Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Seeed Studio, a leading AI and IoT hardware company. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the IoT sector by delivering advanced, integrated solutions that enhance user experiences and drive technological progress across various industries.

Klika Tech \

The partnership will address the complexities and challenges businesses face in the IoT Sector. By combining Klika Tech's expertise in cloud integration and IoT solution development with Seeed Studio's innovative hardware, the collaboration promises to unlock new innovations that will address key challenges in smart cities, healthcare, industrial automation, and environmental monitoring, among others.

Gennadiy M Borisov, President and Co-CEO of Klika Tech, stated, "Our partnership with Seeed Studio is offering businesses an unprecedented level of flexibility and scalability in building custom tailored IoT solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Eric Pan, Founder and CEO of Seeed Studio, commented on the collaboration, saying, "We are thrilled to partner with Klika Tech to push the boundaries of custom IoT solutions. Our joint asset tracking platform demo at Embedded World 2024 will not only showcase the technical synergy between our companies but also highlight our commitment to driving innovation in the IoT space."

Joint Demo at Embedded World 2024: A Glimpse into the Future of Asset Tracking

At the upcoming Embedded World Exhibition & Conference, Klika Tech and Seeed will present a joint demonstration of ASTRA - Asset Tracking and Intelligence Platform at Seeed's Booth 4-551. This demo will highlight the seamless integration of Seeed's SenseCAP T1000 tracker devices with Klika Tech's ASTRA platform, powered by AWS, to showcase an open and scalable system for asset tracking and intelligence.

The demo will demonstrate how organizations can overcome the common challenges of connecting remote sensors and smart devices to the cloud securely and cost-effectively. By utilizing LoRaWAN, and CoAP technologies, the joint solution ensures consistent and reliable connectivity, even in remote locations, optimizing asset tracking efficiency and ROI. Attendees will learn how to make data-driven decisions in real time, reduce costs, and eliminate vendor lock-in, showcasing the true potential of a fully integrated asset tracking ecosystem.

About Seeed Studio

Seeed Studio is your IoT hardware partner for digital transformation. Since 2008, they have been working closely with global technology ecosystems to provide modules, devices, solutions, and services to digital innovators. They integrate the latest technology into open-source modules so innovators can innovate interdependently. With their professional and industrial expertise in smart sensing, networking, edge computing, their ready-to-deploy products are increasingly accelerating myriads of emerging digital solutions in the real world for vertical industries especially energy, field operation, agriculture, and scientific research. For more information, visit www.seeedstudio.com or email us at [email protected].

About Klika Tech

Klika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company that specializes in delivering cutting-edge Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with locations across North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia, Klika Tech co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and software solutions for wearables, smart home/building/city platforms, connected healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, automotive, and smart mobility. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology, Smart City, and DevOps Competency Partner with multiple AWS Service validations. For more information, visit www.klika-tech.com or email us at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Anne-Marie Rouse

[email protected]

561-635-8292

SOURCE Klika Tech