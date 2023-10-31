Klika Tech Receives 2023 IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World

MIAMI, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLIKA TECH announced today that the Subeca BLINC™ solution co-created with Subeca and AWS has received a 2023 IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading web site covering the Internet of Things (IoT) marketplace.

IoT Evolution Edge Computing Excellence Award - 2023

This award recognizes the companies emerging as leaders in the growing edge computing space. Companies selected for this award have proven that their products are enabling advanced IoT deployments by offering edge solutions that bring real-time computing, data availability, analytics, AI, and machine learning to edge devices.

Klika Tech co-created Subeca BLINC, a solution offered by Subeca, that equips any new or existing water industry device with an IoT connection. This chip-down RF solution connects a cost-effective smart water device via Amazon Sidewalk, local (Bluetooth®) and long-range (LoRaWAN) connections to smartphones, tablets, and the AWS cloud. "Subeca is an excellent example of how IoT applications and AWS services can be tailored to transform legacy products into intelligent, data-driven solutions that solve real-world problems," said Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO, Klika Tech.

"The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Edge Computing Excellence Award reflect innovation driving the fast-growing Internet of Things marketplace. It is my honor to congratulate Klika Tech for their innovative work and contribution to this rapidly evolving industry," said Carl Ford, Community Developer, IoT Evolution World.

"It is my pleasure to recognize Subeca BLINC, an innovative solution that earned Klika Tech the 2023 IoT Evolution Edge Computing Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I look forward to seeing more innovation from Klika Tech in the future."

About Klika Tech

Klika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company that specializes in delivering cutting-edge Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with locations across North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia, Klika Tech co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and software solutions for wearables, smart home/building/city platforms, connected healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, automotive, and smart mobility. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology, Smart City, and DevOps Competency Partner with multiple AWS Service validations. For more information, visit www.klika-tech.com or email us at [email protected].

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media, co-publishers of IoT Evolution, is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full-service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.

In turn, leading technology vendors rely on TMC, TMCnet and our family of sites and events for exceptional branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities.

Our live events, including the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, offer unparalleled visibility and sales prospects for all participants. With our customized lead generation programs, including a turnkey webinar program, we consistently deliver a steady stream of leads that translate into sales opportunities and database growth.

In addition, display advertising on respected news sites and newsletters generates millions of impressions, bolstering brand reputations.

TMC offers a comprehensive 360-degree marketing solution, with services such as event and road show management, as well as expertly crafted content creation including blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral. These efforts contribute to SEO, branding, and overall marketing success.

To discover more about how TMC can assist you in achieving your marketing goals through our events and online advertising, please visit www.tmcnet.com. Stay connected with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter by following @tmcnet.

TMC Contact

Michelle Connolly

Senior Marketing Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 170

[email protected]

Klika Tech Contact

Anne-Marie Rouse

Head of Marketing and Communications

561-635-8292

[email protected]

SOURCE Klika Tech