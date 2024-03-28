Klika Tech Recognized as Top 10 Smart Manufacturing Solutions Provider by Managing Manufacturing

MIAMI, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Klika Tech, a global technology solutions and consulting leader delivering innovative Cloud and Smart Manufacturing solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as a Top 10 Smart Manufacturing Solutions Provider for 2024 by Managing Manufacturing. As a premier market intelligence organization, Managing Manufacturing identifies the pinnacle of achievements within the global smart manufacturing sector.

Renowned globally, Klika Tech stands as a premier provider of technology solutions, acclaimed for its expertise and recognized as an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner. With a formidable arsenal of tools and a wealth of expertise at its disposal, the company specializes in crafting solutions spanning cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, machine learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems.

The annual list of companies is selected by a panel of experts and members of Managing MFG's editorial board to recognize and promote technology entrepreneurship.

"We are glad to announce Klika Tech in our list of Top 10 Smart Manufacturing Solutions Providers 2024," said Justin Smith, Managing Editor of Managing MFG. "It's track record boasts a spectrum of successful project deliveries, ranging from innovative smart personal and industrial wearables to sophisticated smart home/building/city platforms."

This prestigious award highlights companies that stand at the forefront of the smart manufacturing evolution. Those honored have demonstrated an exceptional ability to propel advanced smart manufacturing deployments forward, notably through cutting-edge solutions that incorporate real-time computing, accessible data, analytics, AI, and machine learning to revolutionize the manufacturing industry.

"With a vigilant eye on the future, Klika Tech engineers solutions that are the heartbeat of precision and reliability," stated Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO of Klika Tech. "The embedded systems we develop are not just about embracing technology; they're about creating a safer, more efficient, and more reliable manufacturing world. It's about ensuring that every piece, every part, and every process is flawless."

The Managing Manufacturing Awards program is committed to acknowledging those who lead the charge in the world of smart manufacturing—innovators, visionaries, and leaders globally. It's about more than just recognizing excellence; it's about fostering a community that continually pushes the boundaries of what's possible in smart manufacturing.

About Klika Tech

Klika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company that specializes in delivering cutting-edge Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with locations across North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia, Klika Tech co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and software solutions for wearables, smart home/building/city platforms, connected healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, automotive, and smart mobility. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology, Smart City, and DevOps Competency Partner with multiple AWS Service validations. For more information, visit www.klika-tech.com or email us at [email protected].

