MIAMI, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Klika Tech, a global technology solutions and consulting leader delivering innovative Cloud and Smart City solutions, is proud to announce it has been selected as winner of the 2024 IoT Evolution Asset Tracking Award for its Asset Tracking Solution jointly developed with AWS and Seeed Studio. The award is presented by IoT Evolution magazine, the leading publication covering the Internet of Things movement.

Klika Tech wins 2024 IoT Evolution Asset Tracking Award

Klika Tech's solution, developed in collaboration with AWS and Seeed Studio, addresses connectivity challenges in deploying large fleets of low-power IoT devices for industrial and consumer sectors. Utilizing technologies like LoRaWAN, NB-IoT, and CoAP, Klika Tech integrates the Seeed Studio SenseCAP T1000 LoRaWAN Tracker and Wio Tracker 1110 Dev Board, powered by Nordic nRF52840 and Semtech LR1110, to efficiently collect and analyze Location and Environmental data on AWS. Advanced data analytics and visualization capabilities further enhance business insights.

"It is my pleasure to recognize Klika Tech with an IoT Evolution Asset Tracking Award for its continued innovation," said Carl Ford, Community Developer, IoT Evolution World. "As a leader in this rapidly evolving industry, I look forward to seeing Klika Tech's future successes."

"Our collaboration with AWS and Seeed Studio exemplifies our commitment to innovation and excellence in IoT solutions," said Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO of Klika Tech. "This award-winning asset tracking solution highlights our ability to address complex connectivity challenges and deliver scalable, cost-effective solutions that drive significant business value for our clients."

"We're excited to collaborate with Klika Tech to deliver this comprehensive tracking solution on AWS," commented Joey Jiang, VP at Seeed Studio. "As the AIoT hardware provider, we firmly believe that our reliable hardware devices, combined with Klika Tech's innovative software, will create a transformative asset tracking solution for various industries."

IoT Evolution Magazine is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the leaders driving innovation in the Internet of Things sector. By presenting awards such as the IoT Evolution Asset Tracking Award, the publication highlights the advancements and achievements of companies that are pushing the boundaries of IoT technology. Their commitment to acknowledging these contributions fosters growth, encourages new developments, and underscores the importance of IoT in transforming industries and improving everyday life.

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.

About Klika Tech

Klika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company that specializes in delivering cutting-edge Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with locations across North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia, Klika Tech co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and software solutions for wearables, smart home/building/city platforms, connected healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, automotive, and smart mobility. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology, Smart City, and DevOps Competency Partner with multiple AWS Service validations. For more information, visit www.klika-tech.com or email us at [email protected].

TMC Press Contact:

Michelle Connolly

Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

1 203 852 6800, ext. 1710

Klika Tech Press Contact:

Anne-Marie Rouse

Head of Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

1 561 635 8292

SOURCE Klika Tech, Inc.