Klika Tech Wins 2024 IOT Evolution LPWAN Excellence Award

MIAMI, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TMC and Crossfire Media have announced the winners of the 2024 IoT Evolution LPWAN Excellence Award, presented by IoT Evolution World, and Klika Tech is on the list of prestigious winners. The award recognizes the products and solutions that leverage the LPWAN (Low Power - Wide Area Network) protocol to enable secure communication between devices.

Klika Tech

Klika Tech collaborated with Counted to develop a Digital Pill Pack to track their patient's consumption of prescription medications ensuring that patients are adhering to medical direction while providing documented proof of medication compliance and peace of mind for medical practitioners. The solution introduces several never-before-seen medical advantages for greater physician awareness and improved patient safety. The platform opens access to a world where medications are ordered and dispensed as needed and doctors are alerted to unsafe conditions in real-time.

"We work with our clients to 'Ideate, Innovate, and Co-create," says Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO of Klika Tech. "In the Cloud and IoT industries, real-world experience in imagining, architecting, delivering, and managing systems is of the highest value. This is where Klika Tech shines and presents an unbeatable value proposition."

"We are honored to receive this award with Klika Tech for our efforts in developing a solution for medication adherence. This recognition reflects our commitment to improving patient outcomes through innovative solutions. Counted will continue to strive for excellence in developing cutting-edge, cost-effective solutions that improve the overall health and well-being of those in need," Lance Squire, CEO, Counted

"The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution LPWAN Excellence Award exemplify outstanding products and solutions that leverage the LPWAN protocol. It is my honor to congratulate Klika Tech for their innovative work and contribution to this rapidly evolving industry," Carl Ford, Community Developer, IoT Evolution World.

For over 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies.

"It is my pleasure to recognize Counted Digital Pill Pack for Prescription Medication Management, an innovative solution that earned Klika Tech the 2024 IoT Evolution LPWAN Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I look forward to seeing more innovation from Klika Tech in the future."

We are honored to have been selected as a recipient of this prestigious award and remain focused on continued growth in core vertical markets with end-to-end IoT and cloud-native solutions and will continue to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers.

IoT Evolution Magazine is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the leaders driving innovation in the Internet of Things sector. By presenting awards such as the IoT Evolution LPWAN Excellence Award, the publication highlights the advancements and achievements of companies that are pushing the boundaries of IoT technology. Their commitment to acknowledging these contributions fosters growth, encourages new developments, and underscores the importance of IoT in transforming industries and improving everyday life.

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.

About Klika Tech

Klika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company that specializes in delivering cutting-edge Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and Embedded systems solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with locations across North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia, Klika Tech co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and software solutions for wearables, smart home/building/city platforms, connected healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, automotive, and smart mobility. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology, Smart City, and DevOps Competency Partner with multiple AWS Service validations. For more information, visit www.klika-tech.com or email us at [email protected].

Contact:

Anne-Marie Rouse

561-635-8292

[email protected]

SOURCE Klika Tech