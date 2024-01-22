Klimt Painting: Auction House im Kinsky Presents Rediscovered Portrait of a Young Female

VIENNA, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Viennese auction house im Kinsky will present a rediscovered masterpiece of Austrian Modernism in an exclusive auction in April 2024.

The painting from the late creative period of Gustav Klimt, the leading protagonist of fin-de-siècle Viennese modernism, was previously considered lost; its rediscovery is a worldwide sensation.

The auction house im Kinsky in Vienna is delighted to present this painting for the first time at a press conference—a work unrivaled in rarity, artistic significance, and value that has not been available on the art market in Central Europe for decades.

The press conference will take place on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at the Stadtpalais Liechtenstein, Bankgasse 1, 1010 Vienna.

Speakers:

  • Dr. Johann Kräftner, Director Emeritus LIECHTENSTEIN. The Princely Collections
  • Claudia Mörth-Gasser, Head of Classical Modernism at im Kinsky
  • Dr. Ernst Ploil, Managing Director of im Kinsky
  • Michael Kovacek, Managing Director of im Kinsky

Please contact Catharina Solt from our PR Agency, LOEBELL NORDBERG, by email at [email protected] to receive accreditation to attend this event.

LOEBELL NORDBERG is also happy to respond to any organizational questions or requests for individual interviews after the press conference at the above email address.

We ask for your understanding that the auction house im Kinsky will provide details about the painting and the auction exclusively during the press conference.

After the press conference, all media documents (texts, photos, an audiovisual summary of the press conference with English subtitles) will be available at www.imkinsky.com.

