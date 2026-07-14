Klinedinst PC Expands AI Capabilities with Firmwide Adoption of StrongSuit

StrongSuit equips attorneys and paralegals with AI-powered legal research, document analysis, and litigation workflows that improve efficiency without compromising quality

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Klinedinst PC, a leading corporate litigation and transactional law firm serving clients throughout the Western United States, today announced the firmwide implementation of StrongSuit, the AI platform that automates and accelerates core litigation workflows, to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and collaboration across Klinedinst's litigation practice and support teams.

Klinedinst's litigators routinely manage complex matters involving significant volumes of documents, including professional liability, employment, business, construction, and other commercial disputes. The firm selected StrongSuit because it offers a single connected system that could be integrated into existing daily workflows, streamlining document-intensive litigation while maintaining the high standards of quality and client service that Klinedinst is known for.

"Our goal has always been to provide clients with exceptional legal service while continually improving how we deliver it," said Natalie P. Vance, Co-Managing Shareholder of the Las Vegas Office at Klinedinst PC. "StrongSuit complements the way our litigation teams work, and we chose StrongSuit from several options because of its strong research capabilities, and quality work product. The product is a great fit for our litigation practice and was easy to integrate into how we already work. It has become a valuable tool for both our attorneys and paralegals as we continue to modernize our practice."

StrongSuit combines an extensive legal database, visual multi-step workflows, and AI-powered litigation tools to help attorneys move from a fact pattern to a well-supported draft brief in minutes, while keeping lawyers in control of the final work product. By leveraging AI to assist with document review, chronology development, discovery, and other litigation tasks, Klinedinst is reducing administrative burdens and enabling legal teams to focus more time on strategy, analysis, and client advocacy.

"Law firms don't need another generic AI tool. They need technology that understands how litigators actually practice," said Justin McCallon, CEO of StrongSuit. "We're honored Klinedinst chose StrongSuit after a rigorous evaluation process. Their team recognized that legal AI must deliver exceptional research and analysis while fitting naturally into existing workflows. That's exactly what we've built: a platform that helps attorneys spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time developing legal strategy and advocating for their clients."

StrongSuit's platform has been adopted across the Klinedinst's litigation teams, with attorneys and paralegals using it to support document analysis, case chronologies, discovery responses, and other document-intensive aspects of litigation. The implementation reflects Klinedinst's broader commitment to thoughtfully integrating emerging technologies that enhance client service while supporting the firm's legal professionals.

"Our clients expect sophisticated legal counsel supported by efficient, forward-thinking processes," added Vance. "As technology continues to evolve, we're committed to adopting tools that strengthen our ability to deliver outstanding results while maintaining the professional judgment and strategic thinking that remain at the core of our practice."

For more information about Klinedinst PC, please visit https://klinedinstlaw.com/. To learn more about StrongSuit and to schedule a demo, please visit https://strongsuit.com/.

About Klinedinst PC

Klinedinst is the go-to firm for clients looking for litigation, trial experience, transactional representation, and legal counsel. The firm's offices in Irvine, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Diego, and Seattle service clients across the West, handling matters in California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, and Arizona. What sets Klinedinst apart is the relationship our attorneys foster with each and every client. Klinedinst lawyers are indispensable strategic partners to business leaders, helping to achieve business objectives and create proactive solutions to resolve the many legal challenges that businesses are confronted with every day. Whether vigorously advocating for business clients in court or guiding business transactions and negotiations, Klinedinst is the trusted legal advisor to have by your side.

About StrongSuit

StrongSuit is a next-generation litigation technology company leveraging advanced artificial intelligence to automate legal research, drafting, and litigation preparation. With a proprietary case law database and deeply agentic AI infrastructure, StrongSuit delivers unprecedented productivity and insights, with enhanced accuracy, across the most demanding areas of legal practice. To learn more, please visit: https://strongsuit.com/

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SOURCE Klinedinst PC