Klingenstein Fields Advisors named to Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klingenstein Fields Advisors (KF Advisors), an independent investment advisor with approximately $4.5 billion in assets under management (AUM), has been named to Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms for 2021. This is Barron's sixth annual ranking of registered independent advisory firms and recognizes top advisory firms nationwide. Firms are asked to complete an extensive questionnaire in order to be considered, and criteria encompass "both qualitative and quantitative criteria, including: the assets a firm manages and the revenue those assets generate; regulatory record; staffing levels and diversity; technology spending; succession planning, and more."

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms this year," said Kenneth D. Pollinger, Co-Chairman and CEO of KF Advisors. "This honor reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are committed to continuing to serve our clients with a high level of expertise and attentiveness to help them achieve their financial goals."

According to Barron's, the goal of the rankings is "to shine a spotlight on the nation's best financial advisors, with an eye toward raising standards in the industry." Advisors who wish to be ranked complete a 102-question survey, and this data is verified by Barron's before it applies its proprietary rankings formula to the data. Ranking the firms is "meant as a starting point for clients looking for an advisor."

KF Advisors is an independent advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and based in New York City. For over 30 years, KF Advisors has been solely dedicated to helping individuals, families, and organizations achieve their legacy, philanthropic, and funding goals through customized wealth planning and investment management.

