Klipboard acquires Savance Enterprise to boost its presence in US wholesale distribution

HUNGERFORD, England, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Klipboard, a global provider of business management software solutions for retail, distribution, manufacturing, servicing and rental businesses, has completed the acquisition of Savance Enterprise.

Savance Enterprise is a specialist ERP software platform created specifically for customers in wholesale distribution including electrical, HVAC, plumbing and industrial supply. The Savance Enterprise platform is built for usability and user adoption; its infrastructure is designed to support multiple users accessing large volumes of data at the same time. From the ground up, Savance Enterprise was built to scale effectively from single-location businesses up to complex, multi-site and warehouse organizations. With its deep knowledge of wholesale distribution, Savance Enterprise has been optimized to drive improved efficiency, sales and margins for its customers by providing one common system that integrates accounting, purchasing, sales and warehouse management and efficient supplier purchasing, inventory management and customer contracting.

Savance Enterprise is currently in use at customers across the United States and processes millions of data points each day. This raw data is translated into clear, actionable insights, enabling customers to manage their businesses more effectively on a day-to-day basis.

This acquisition accelerates Klipboard's growing presence in wholesale distribution across the United States and will boost the organization's industry expertise and expanded product offering to its strategically important sector.

Jason Plasencia, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Savance Enterprise said: "Joining Klipboard represents a huge opportunity for Savance Enterprise. Access to the resources and expertise that Klipboard provides will enable Savance Enterprise to accelerate growth and improve our ability to deliver a great solution for both new and existing customers"

Ian Bendelow, CEO of Klipboard said: "We are excited to welcome the Savance Enterprise team to Klipboard. This acquisition strengthens our presence in the wholesale distribution market and brings additional expertise into our business, while enabling the Savance Enterprise team to offer customers a broader range of software solutions, including Klipboard's cloud-hosted business management platforms. This acquisition clearly demonstrates Klipboard's commitment to growth and investment in the US and North American markets, as well as our commitment to delivering new and innovative solutions to all our clients."

About Savance Enterprise

Savance was founded in 1998 to provide network and software solutions that automate business processes. Starting with the idea that technology could save time and money, Savance Enterprise was created in 1999 as an ERP business system application suite. Supported by a tight, motivated and agile team, Savance Enterprise has built its reputation by listening to customers, maintaining high standards, providing great service, and offering the most innovative solution at the best value.

About Klipboard

Klipboard is a market-leading vertically focused cloud-based business management software provider with over 55,000 Enterprise and SMB customers worldwide. Klipboard industry specific cloud software suites support complex, vertical specific workflows, and provide mission critical solutions that enable its clients to source effectively, stock efficiently, sell profitably and service competitively. Klipboard has offices in the UK, Europe, the USA, across Africa, the Nordic countries and Australia. Klipboard serves customers in 70+ countries and has over 1,600 team members globally.

