KLIPZ Launches New Short-Form Video App With Category-Based Discovery and TV Exposure Opportunity

New video-only platform from KAOZ TV LLC serves viewers, creators and businesses with category-based discovery, TV exposure opportunities and clean usernames currently available.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KLIPZ today announced the launch of its new short-form video app, now available as a free download on the App Store and Google Play for iPhone and Android users.

Developed by KAOZ TV LLC, the parent company behind KLIPZ TV, the KLIPZ app was created in response to a growing need for more than connected TV alone. The company saw an opportunity to build a platform that not only streams content on television, but also gives viewers, creators and businesses a direct way to discover, share and grow through short-form video on mobile.

The KLIPZ app introduces a new approach to short-form video by offering a video-only experience with no memes, no photo posts and no text-only updates. Creators can upload videos up to 3 minutes in length, while viewers can build a more personalized feed by selecting the categories they want to follow.

KLIPZ is built for viewers, creators and businesses looking for a fresh way to connect through short-form video. As a newly launched platform, KLIPZ also offers users and brands an early opportunity to secure clean usernames.

Unlike platforms that rely on recommendation algorithms, KLIPZ uses a category-based discovery model. Creators choose the category that best fits each video, and viewers select the categories they are interested in seeing in their feed.

Available categories include comedy, beauty and fashion, food, automotive, music and dance, movies and television, pets and animals, how-to and hacks, lifestyle, pop culture, animation, gaming and mini-series.

The app is also connected to KLIPZ TV, the streaming channel currently available on Roku and Fire TV, with Google TV coming soon. Through that connection, selected creator content can be featured on television, giving users an opportunity to expand their reach beyond mobile viewing.

In addition to creator content, businesses can also post commercials on the KLIPZ app, creating an opportunity for brand content to gain visibility and potentially end up on streaming television through the KLIPZ TV connection.

"KLIPZ was built to give creators a fresh platform for short-form video and a bigger opportunity for exposure," the company said in a statement. "We saw the need for more than CTV alone and wanted to create a space where users can focus on video, choose the categories they care about and have a real path from the scroll to the screen."

KLIPZ said the platform is designed to give creators, viewers and businesses a cleaner, more intentional content experience by removing algorithm-driven discovery and emphasizing category-based browsing.

The app is free to download and use.

About KLIPZ

KLIPZ is a short-form video app designed for viewers, creators and businesses who want a video-first content experience. The platform combines category-based discovery with a connection to KLIPZ TV, giving users an opportunity to build an audience, strengthen their presence and share content across mobile and connected TV platforms. Businesses can also use the platform to post commercial content with the potential for expanded exposure on streaming television.

About KAOZ TV LLC

KAOZ TV LLC is the parent company of KLIPZ and KLIPZ TV. The company develops entertainment and media platforms designed to expand opportunities for creators, audiences and brands across mobile, streaming and connected TV.

SOURCE KAOZ TV LLC