Klir announces $17.5M growth financing as an Independently Controlled Operational Hub for Water Utilities

RENO, Nev., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Klir today announced the closing of a $10 million Series B equity investment alongside a $7.5 million credit facility from Innovation Banking at CIBC, providing long-term balance sheet strength and operational flexibility as the company scales.

This financing reinforces Klir's long-term commitment to the water industry as a founder and employee-controlled company, continuing to provide the stable, trusted infrastructure that utilities and partners depend on every day across North America and beyond.

The Series B included participation from existing investor Insight Partners, which previously led Klir's Series A, alongside a growth credit facility from CIBC, reflecting Klir's scale, maturity and ability to pair institutional equity with flexible, non-dilutive financing.

In an industry where vendor ownership and stability matter more than ever, Klir's Series B funding reinforces a clear commitment to preserving decision-making authority in the best interests of our customers, while continuing to invest in the operational data infrastructure water utilities rely on every day, with the support and oversight of experienced enterprise software partners.

"This funding allows us to grow without changing who we are," said David Lynch, Co-Founder and CEO of Klir. "Klir is controlled by its founders and employees and that matters, especially for utilities choosing a system they expect to rely on for decades. Our priorities stay focused on building durable infrastructure, supporting our customers and investing in our product for the long term."

The investment reflects strong conviction in Klir's role as foundational infrastructure for water utilities. Across North America, investment in digital water solutions continues to accelerate, driven by aging infrastructure, workforce transitions, and increasing operational complexity. The North American digital water market is projected to grow from $11.5 billion in 2024 to $23.8 billion by 2033 , with cumulative investment expected to reach $169.5 billion over the next decade, underscoring the growing demand for connected, enterprise-ready operational systems.

This Series B funding enables Klir to continue building its operational data hub with intention. This includes investing in generative capabilities built for environments where there is no margin for error - prioritizing data security and governance alongside streamlining and accelerating customer onboarding to deliver faster value with long-term stability.

Supporting this continued growth, Klir currently employs approximately 60 people and plans to expand rapidly over the coming year to support growth, new product development, customer onboarding and customer success.

This structure allows Klir to prioritize customer outcomes and operational confidence over short-term scale, while benefiting from experienced partners who support disciplined, long-term growth. Without pressure from a larger corporate parent or private equity ownership, Klir can invest in durable infrastructure, thoughtful product improvements, and customer-driven development, resulting in software utilities can trust to remain consistent, supported, and aligned with their operational needs.

Klir is the operational data hub for water utilities, helping teams manage compliance and operations from a single, connected system. Klir centralizes data across programs to provide a clear source of truth that reduces risk and improves continuity. With enterprise-ready infrastructure and intelligent assistance through its generative agent, Boots, Klir helps utilities cut administrative burden and operate with greater confidence.

