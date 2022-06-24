KLKTN & Indie Band Gesu no Kiwame Otome Launch NFT Collectibles "Maru" For Career Milestone

Hand-Drawn NFTs Showcase the Unique Art and History Behind Japanese Cult Band to Celebrate Tenth Anniversary Featuring Exclusive Musical Stems

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the innovative music and technology company, KLKTN and Japanese cult indie band Gesu no Kiwami Otome, announced their collaborative first ever OpenSea NFT collection, Maru. Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the band, Maru is a generative art project consisting of 1,203 NFTs of varying rarity, including unique music stems.

Created for superfans of the band, Gesu no Kiwami Otome, ownership of this collection will grant exclusive access to giveaways and a live musical session, among other perks, NFT holders are able to participate in the creation of a music video. This will be the company's first ethereum-based (ETH) project and the first project presented by KLKTN Studio, which is an arm of KLKTN focusing on bespoke Web3 projects with artists and their fans. KLKTN originated as a music tech company that focuses on cultivating unique, artistic experiences between fans and their favorite artists.

Gesu no Kiwami Otome (ゲスの極み乙女。"Lowest Girl") formed in Tokyo in 2012, and paved the way for progressive indie music in Japan, going beyond the bounds of J-pop to bring together musical influences from hip hop to jazz to classic rock. In the process, they've created a sound uniquely their own, amassing critical praise and millions of devoted fans who love them as much for their musicianship as for their charisma.

Maru, a multi-purpose generative art project, captures the personality of all four Gesu No Kiwami Otome members and is inspired by the band's art. Every one of the 1,203 NFTs of the Maru project are designed to be bright, eccentric and simply put, round. The multi-color pop feel gives off energy aligned with the band's colorful nature and will engage fans to be able to envision Maru's story journeying through a decade of the band's greatness. As an added utility, token holders will be able to participate in the creative process as co-creator of the new music video, which will be announced within the project website at a later time.

Fans will be able to attend the presale on June 28th and join the allowlist for giveaways from social media until June 27th, 2022. All eligible winners will have a 24-hour window to mint starting at 6pm PT (10am JST) on June 28th. There will be a roll over of any NFTs that are not minted from the allowlist sale into the public sale that goes live on June 30th. Maru will be distributed as a presale to allowlist winners that will have 740 NFTs available, and a public sale that will have 360 NFTs.

The reveal will be hosted on Discord on July 7th by connecting the users' wallets to enter the NFT-gated channels inside the Maru Discord. All users must hold a Maru to enter. These channels will include details on upcoming community events, upcoming drops from KLTKN and more. Fans will be able to participate in exciting giveaways early in August, as merchandise raffles and KLKTN NFT Project Whitelists will be part of the prizes. In mid-August, a Holders Live Session will be live for NFT holders.

ABOUT KLKTN

KLKTN is a digital experience label for media, music, and brands looking for breakthrough ways to collaborate within their industries and inspire their community in the Web3 space. Their NFTs enable new avenues of creative expression and interaction, strengthening the bonds amongst and between creators and their audiences. KLKTN's co-founders are Jeff Miyahara, Chief Creative Officer and a renowned record producer and songwriter who has produced over 260 international artists; Fabiano Soriani, Chief Technology Officer and former lead blockchain engineer for Dapper Labs; and Daisuke Iwase, Chief Executive Officer, Harvard Business School graduate, former World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, and a digital pioneer known for co-founding Lifenet, a disruptive fintech venture, which he took to IPO.

ABOUT Gesu no Kiwami Otome

Gesu no Kiwami Otome consists of four members; frontman and songwriter Enon Kawatani, a prolific songwriter known for his genius ability to freestyle; bassist Kacho Kyujitsu, known for his stint searching for a girlfriend on the hit reality tv show Terrace House (it didn't work), Hona Ikoka, a beast of a drummer and potentially the object of Kacho Kyujitsu's affection, and keyboardist Chan-Mari, the only one of the group with any common sense. As it happens, she also has perfect pitch. Together, this eclectic band has released 8 albums.

Connect With Gesu no Kiwami Otome: YouTube | Twitter | Spotify

ABOUT Central Park

20 years into a successful career in the fashion and design industry in New York and Milan, Central Park moved on. Literally. He moved. He painted planes in the American midwest. He worked with a Buddhist foundation in Tibet. He established himself amongst London's best creatives. But if you hate to play by the rules, where to go from there if not towards a new world altogether? Now, under the alias Central Park, the artist explores the newfound freedom of a nascent ecosystem, creating culture for web3 spaces and communities.

ABOUT MMBP & Associates

MMBP & Associates is a creative consultancy that imbues brands with cultural capital. They believe that having an awareness of, and sensitivity to, societal shifts is crucial if innovation is to happen. They are reshaping worldviews by connecting local culture with a global audience. Based in London, MMBP & Associates collaborates with an international network of partners who value immersive, real-world analysis as the foundation for creative ventures.

