KLKTN receives an additional USD6.4 million in funding to expand its Japanese and Korean curated NFT content platform

HONG KONG, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLKTN (Kollektion), a curated NFT platform connecting creators with their fans through unique experiences, today announced that it has raised an additional USD6.4 million in a funding co-led by Mr Katsunori Sago, former Chief Strategy Officer and Member of the Board of Directors at Softbank Group, and Animoca Brands. Additional participants include Dapper Labs and Mr Joi Ito (formerly, Director of MIT Media Lab) who has also agreed to become a Senior Advisor of KLKTN, along with a few other individuals.

KLKTN is becoming the top curated NFT platform for Japanese and Korean content having launched unique NFT experiences for creators and their fans – including two-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Kimbra, J-POP Musician MIYAVI and Korean A-listers Gang DongWon and Kang HyeWon – and releasing the Manga Kollektion, in collaboration with Kodansha, Japan's largest publisher, with the new series written by Shin Kibayashi, code:Nostra, where the first chapter was sold out in 12 hours.

Known for pushing the boundaries for NFT content for fans, showcasing NFTs in a new sleek way, KLKTN makes it easy for content creators and artists to launch sophisticated NFTs, specifically built for their fans. The new round of funding will be used to further fund business growth and expand the technology team as the company enables further adoption across Japan and Korea, the same way NBA Top Shot did in the United States.

Mr Daisuke Iwase, Chief Executive Officer of KLKTN spoke about the latest funding and its expansion plans for the year, saying "We are incredibly excited by 2022, and the opportunities that this important financing milestone has for us. The caliber of investors participating in this round demonstrates the support and vision for KLKTN to be the number one NFT Platform dedicated to music, manga and art. Our team remains extremely focused on building a platform and business that will empower the creative communities and take creator-fan engagement into the digital world."

"Blockchain is reshaping the digital world, and it is interesting to see how NFTs are leading the way by opening up new possibilities for creators and fans. I am excited to support KLKTN, which is built on the eco-friendly Flow blockchain, and with its talented management team that has been at the forefront of finance, technology and music, I believe KLKTN will be the leading NFT platform in this space," says Mr Katsunori Sago, former Chief Strategy Officer and Member of the Board of Directors at Softbank Group.

"KLKTN is one of the leaders creating new opportunities and revolutionizing how creators engage with their fans. The team's ability to meld global NFT trends and opportunities with the fan engagement dynamics of the Asia region indicates that they will continue to develop innovative and powerful NFT experiences in this space," commented Yat Siu, the Executive Chairman and Co-founder of Animoca Brands.

"Web3 creates a new platform for communities to emerge and NFTs are a way to bring people together in those communities. KLKTN is providing an amazing user experience and the right content can create new global communities that showcase how NFTs are bringing people closer together. I'm eager to see how the platform expands it's marketplace in the coming months," noted Mik Naayem, co-founder and Chief Business Officer at Dapper Labs, the company behind NBA Top Shot and the original developers of the Flow blockchain.

KLKTN plans to launch a marketplace feature within its platform by Spring 2022, that will allow users to buy and sell their NFTs, enabling both primary sales and secondary sales transactions through the platform. This will allow artists to receive royalties both from primary sales and secondary sales transactions enabling us to give more back to the artists and creators.

About KLKTN

KLKTN is a curated music, manga and art NFT platform connecting creators with fans through special experiences. The platform allows fans to access special edition digital art and behind-the-scenes moments of artists' creative process. In collaboration with top creators and artists and powered by blockchain technology, KLKTN is taking artist-fan engagement and the best of creative experiential culture into the digital world. Artworks are available as a limited supply of authenticated digital products or NFTs, for purchase via credit card, with a fixed cost per item. KLKTN's co-founders are Jeff Miyahara, Chief Creative Officer and a renowned record producer and songwriter who has produced over 260 international artists; Fabiano Soriani, Chief Technology Officer and former lead blockchain engineer for Dapper Labs; and Daisuke Iwase, Chief Executive Officer, Harvard Business School graduate, former World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, and a digital pioneer known for co-founding Lifenet, a disruptive fintech venture, which he took to IPO. Built on the Flow blockchain to achieve affordable and environmentally-sustainable minting, KLKTN leaves more for artists, fans, and the planet.

For more information, visit KLKTN.com.

How to use KLKTN

1. Register as a new user or Login on the KLKTN website https://klktn.com/login

2. Click the "Buy" button on the page of the product you want to purchase.

3. Enter your Paypal account or credit card information to complete the purchase.

4. You can view your purchased NFTs on your "My Kollektion" page.

About Mr Katsunori Sago

Mr. Katsunori Sago is a former Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Softbank Group. He was overseeing multiple functions and business domains within SoftBank Group with a special focus on investment strategies for both the SoftBank Vision Fund and SoftBank Group's balance sheet investments. Before joining SoftBank Group, Mr. Sago was Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer at Japan Post Bank. He was tasked with transforming the company's USD1.9 trillion investment portfolio into a well diversified portfolio with various alternative assets. Mr. Sago started his career at Goldman Sachs Japan in 1992. During his career at Goldman Sachs Japan, he fulfilled various roles including deputy president and vice-chairman.

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner and ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021, is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification. It develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token; original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Formula 1®, Disney, WWE, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Doraemon. The company has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox, Blowfish Studios, Quidd, GAMEE, nWay, Pixowl, Bondly, and Lympo. Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of more than 150 investments in NFT-related companies and decentralized projects that are contributing to building the open metaverse, including Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas, and others. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook

About Dapper Labs

Dapper Labs, the company behind NBA Top Shot and the original developers behind the Flow blockchain, uses blockchain technology to bring NFTs and new forms of digital engagement to fans around the world. Since it was founded in 2018, Dapper Labs has given consumer enthusiasts a real stake in the game by bringing them closer to the brands they love, enabling engaged and exciting communities for them to contribute to, and powering new pathways for them to become creators themselves. Dapper Labs' current studio partners include the NBA, NBPA, WNBA, WNBPA, LaLiga, Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, Genies and UFC. Notable investors in Dapper Labs include Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue, Union Square Ventures, Venrock, BOND, GIC, Google Ventures (GV), Samsung, and the founders of Dreamworks, Reddit, Coinbase, Zynga, and AngelList, among others. For more about Dapper Labs' products and mission, visit dapperlabs.com.

