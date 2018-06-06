KLLM Announces Pay Increase for Company Drivers

JACKSON, Miss., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KLLM Transport Services, LLC has announced another major pay increase for company truck drivers, which represents a 30% increase in driver pay in just the last eight months.

Effective immediately, KLLM solo company drivers will receive $0.45 to $0.55 cents per mile depending on their levels of experience, with OTR teams being paid $0.55 to $0.60 cents per mile depending on experience.

"We're offering one of the highest company driver pay plans in the industry," said Jim Richards, President & CEO of KLLM. "Our driving force is the most important asset we have, and we want to provide them with the top-tier income that they deserve."

"Since we pay drivers based on their total driving experience, our company drivers can start at a higher income based on all of the verifiable experience they've had in their career. We have stronger requirements for our drivers, so we want our pay package to be at the top, too," said Richards. "Drivers also receive great benefits, health insurance and vacation pay, along with some of the newest late-model equipment in the business."

