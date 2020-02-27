KLN Family Brands Secures Multimillion-dollar Reduction in Finished Goods Inventory in 3 Months with IFS Applications

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global enterprise applications company, announces that KLN Family Brands, the group behind well-known brands such as NutriSource Pet Foods and Kenny's Candy & Confections, has gone live with IFS Applications™ as its central enterprise resource planning (ERP) system of record.

Rapidly growing Minnesota-based manufacturer KLN Family Brands was running a patchwork of legacy business systems that could no longer support the business. Following a competitive evaluation of several major ERP vendors, the company chose IFS Applications, which was recently deployed across its two divisions.

As a result of leveraging IFS Applications, KLN Family Brands has improved scheduling efficiencies leading to a reduction in finished goods inventory, reduced by more than $4 million within 3 months of going live with the solution. KLN has also experienced gains in overall efficiencies as a result of all divisions operating on a single database.

The industry-specific food and beverage solution from IFS offers a broad base of functional capabilities while allowing KLN Family Brands to connect to third-party legacy and custom systems to the ERP backbone. For example, the company's warehouse management system, which handles over 25,000 transactions per day, has been integrated with IFS Applications to leverage the IFS Advanced Planning Board and batch balancing capabilities to manage material flow through the entire manufacturing process.

"IFS Applications has made a material difference for us in terms of mission-critical processes such as inventory management and lot tracking," KLN Family Brand Lance Schultz, IT Manager said. "Being able to engage directly with IFS as a partner throughout the implementation was an important factor for us and a major contributor to the success of this project. We look forward to continuing our work with IFS as we gear up for further expansion."

IFS Regional President, Americas, Cindy Jaudon, added, "The food and beverage industry is one of the most demanding verticals in the manufacturing sector. Production must be balanced against constraints such as shelf life and external factors like demand and supply chain fluctuations. By harnessing the feedback from innovative and dynamic companies such as KLN Family Brands, we are proud to offer a set of industry capabilities that helps companies optimize their output and parry potential disruption."

The IFS solution supports business processes including manufacturing, supply chain, quality management, call center, engineering, project management, document management, finance, and human capital management (HCM).

Learn more about how IFS supports businesses in the food and beverage industry at www.ifs.com/us/industries/manufacturing/food-and-beverage-erp/.

