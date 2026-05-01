Kōloa Rum Appoints Robert Ramer as COO

Ramer succeeds longtime leader Bob Gunter as the company enters its next phase of expansion

KALAHEO, KAUA'I, Hawaii, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kōloa Rum Company, Hawai'i's award-winning producer of premium, small-batch Hawaiian rum, announced the appointment of Robert Ramer as COO, effective May 1, 2026. Ramer succeeds Bob Gunter, who has served as the company's President and CEO for 18 years. In his new role, Ramer will oversee day-to-day operations and lead the company's continued growth and expansion.

Robert Ramer, COO, Kōloa Rum Company

Gunter began his tenure at Kōloa Rum in 2008 as Chief Operating Officer and became President and CEO in 2010. With decades of experience in Hawai'i's agricultural and spirits industries, he brought deep operational expertise and a strong connection to the island's heritage, transforming Kōloa Rum into an internationally recognized brand over 18 years of leadership. He strengthened the company's sustainable practices, expanded global awareness of Hawaiian rum, championed the use of locally sourced ingredients, and ensured every product reflected the Spirit of Aloha. A dedicated community advocate, Gunter also served on the Hawaii Employers Council Board of Governors, the Kaua'i Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers Association's Industry Access Council, and DISCUS' State Governmental Relations Committee.

"Having the opportunity to lead Kōloa Rum has been one of the most meaningful chapters of my life. When I joined this company, our hope was simple: to craft a rum that truly reflects Kaua'i – its people, its history, and the Spirit of Aloha that makes this place unlike anywhere else. What we've built together over the years is something I'm incredibly proud of, and that credit goes to our hardworking team who show up every day with passion and respect for the craft," said Bob Gunter, former President & CEO of Kōloa Rum Company. "As I step into this next phase, I'm grateful for every person who has supported us along the way. I'm especially proud to hand the reins to Robert, and I'm confident he will honor our roots while guiding Kōloa Rum into a bright and exciting future."

Ramer began his career at Kōloa Rum as an operations intern in 2011 before spending a few years pursuing professional baseball, and then reentered the corporate world working in enterprise software sales. He returned to Kōloa in 2019 as a Director of Mainland and EU Business Development. Over the past 6 years, Robert has risen through the organization with a consistent record of driving growth, strengthening global markets, and elevating the brand's commercial success.

His leadership momentum continued with his promotion to Chief Commercial Officer, where he has spent the past year and a half defining and executing Kōloa Rum's commercial strategy across domestic and international markets. In this role, he has overseen sales, trade marketing, and channel strategy. This proven progression, paired with his strategic vision and operational expertise, has made him an essential driver of Kōloa Rum's growth, now leading to his appointment as the company's COO.

"I've grown with this team and seen the resilience and pride that define our work. This is a continuation of our shared journey, and I'm honored to help lead it to the next chapter," said Robert Ramer, COO of Kōloa Rum Company. "We have a strong foundation, and now we have the opportunity to shape what Kōloa Rum becomes in the years ahead."

Founded in 2009 and rooted in the rich agricultural traditions of Kaua'i, Kōloa Rum Company produces a portfolio of handcrafted rums using cane sugar and pristine rainwater from Mount Waiʻaleʻale. All rums are distilled, blended, and bottled at the company's distillery in Kalaheo, Kaua'i. Kōloa is widely known for its dedication to quality, sustainability, and the authentic expression of Hawaiian ingredients and culture. The brand's award-winning collection includes White, Gold, Dark, Spice, Coconut, Cacao, Coffee, Aged, and Cane Fire Hot Cinnamon Rum. Each expression delivers a distinctive taste of the islands and is celebrated for its smoothness, character, and sense of place.

Kōloa Rum is currently available in 38 states, as well as select international markets, and is proud to be the first licensed distillery on the island of Kaua'i since the end of Prohibition.

To locate a retailer near you, visit the Kōloa Rum Finder here. For more information, please visit KoloaRum.com.

About Kōloa Rum Company

Established in 2009, Kōloa Rum Company produces single-batch rum and ready-to-drink cocktails at its distillery in Kalaheo, Kaua'i. Its award-winning portfolio includes its premium Kaua'i White, Gold, Dark, Spice, Coconut, Cacao, Coffee, Cane Fire, and Aged rums. Products are available online, at select retailers nationwide, and in several international markets. For more information, visit https://koloarum.com/.

Media Contact:

Regan Carlin

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Colangelo & Partners

SOURCE Kōloa Rum Company