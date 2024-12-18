Kōloa Rum Unveils The Raiders 65th Anniversary Limited Edition Kōloa Spice Rum

Continuing the Successful Partnership as The Ultra Premium Rum of the Las Vegas Raiders

KALAHEO, Hawai`i, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kōloa Rum Company , Hawaii's award-winning rum producer and the Official Ultra Premium Rum of the Las Vegas Raiders, introduces The Raiders 65th Anniversary Limited Edition Kōloa Spice Rum. This launch celebrates the ongoing partnership with the NFL team that began in 2021.

Las Vegas is often referred to as the "ninth island" of Hawaii for its large population of native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. This limited-edition rum is the second release with the Raiders this year, following the Rum Rusher Hawaiian Rum Cocktail in May. These releases mark the continuation of a successful union, offering fans a unique experience that merges "The Spirit of Aloha" with the iconic Raiders team spirit.

"This spice rum is a true celebration of the Raiders' legacy and our shared commitment to excellence," said Bob Gunter, President & CEO of Kōloa Rum Company. "Our artisanal rum is crafted for moments like this, and we're honoring the passion of Raiders fans and bringing the essence of Hawaii's warmth and culture to every bottle. We're thrilled to continue supporting the team's success this season and beyond."

Available now for purchase, The Raiders 65th Anniversary Limited Edition Kōloa Spice Rum is 44% ABV, crafted with pure cane sugar and pristine rainwater from Mount Waiʻaleʻale. The aroma opens with light cola, cinnamon, and cacao, evolving into notes of baked baklava, honey, and freshly chopped walnuts. On the palate, it delivers a dry, crisp profile complemented by an aromatic medley of spices, rich caramelized notes, and a delicate hint of sarsaparilla on the finish - encapsulating the essence of "the Garden Isle."

To find the bottles at select Nevada retailers, please visit: https://koloarum.com/buy-koloa-rum-online/ .

About Kōloa Rum Company

Established in 2009, Koloa Rum Company produces single-batch rum and ready-to-drink cocktails at its distillery in Kalaheo, Kauai, and operates the island's first and only distilled spirits Tasting Room and Company Store. The company's award-winning portfolio includes its premium Kauai White, Gold, Dark, Spice, Coconut, Cacao, Coffee and Aged rums in addition to ready-to-drink cocktails. Products are available for purchase online, at select retailers nationwide, and in Western Canada, Italy, Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, France, the UK, Ukraine, and Japan. For more information, visit https://koloarum.com/ .

