KLoBot - An Enterprise Chatbot Builder Platform launches Twilio Integration to Enhance Customer Experience

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KLoBot – a DIY Chatbot platform is pleased to set in motion the much-awaited integration to Twilio. With technology and social media enabling an always-on approach to business, customer expectations have been higher. Voice and Text enabled chatbots empower customer-facing organizations across numerous industries to communicate and engage with every end user seamlessly.

"Businesses must support ease of chatbot interactions for their customers using traditional communication such as a simple phone call or text messaging," said Ragav Jagannathan, Founder of KLoBot, Inc. "With KLoBot based chatbots readily available on Twilio platform, businesses can offer their customers 24/7 first line of support using a simple voice call or SMS to a phone number and automatically have chatbot respond to their query."

Customers can get access to information 'on-demand' via a simple text message or voice call in real time. These cutting edge, no-code chatbots streamline communication and enhance customer engagement. If the requests get complicated, they are smoothly transitioned from bots to human via KLoBot's 'Live Agent Handoff' skill. Watch Video

KLoBot and Twilio, together, will allow companies to manage customer relationship via automating routine tasks and processes. Early adopters of KLoBot can drastically save operation costs, improve sales, offer personalized customer service and in turn, gain a sustainable competitive advantage by discovering the benefits of this KLoBot and Twilio compelling integration.

About KLoBot, Inc:

KLoBot, Inc, develops artificial intelligence powered conversational user interfaces that can simplify internal and external enterprise communications, automate routine tasks, streamline business processes and provide organizational intelligence-on-demand to its users by using voice and text.

KLoBot's mission is to ensure that narrow artificial intelligence can assist humans in getting access to organizational intelligence on-demand and deliver economically valuable work output that benefits all of humanity. KLoBot will build safe and beneficial chatbots, and artificial intelligence powered innovations that allow users to communicate with systems and smart appliances using voice and text, very similar to how they talk to colleagues.

