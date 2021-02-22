Klondike® Unveils the Klondike Cone Zone to Help Fans Find a Sweet Retreat at Home

"These days, many of us could do with a little less multitasking at home and a little more ice cream," says Russel Lilly, Vice President of U.S. Ice Cream at Unilever. "Eating a delicious Klondike Cone deserves its own moment of bliss, which is why we engineered the Klondike Cone Zone, so fans can literally escape, take a break and enjoy their sweet treat in the most satisfying way possible."

The Klondike Cone Zone is a premium hanging chair that draws playful design inspiration from the new Klondike Cones, allowing its user to be enveloped by a crispy wafer outer shell, while lounging on the plush seated tuft of a creamy chocolatey core. A zip enclosure offers complete immersion so fans can finally stop all the multitasking and simply focus their attention on the delicious Klondike Cone at hand.

What would you do for a FREE limited-edition Klondike Cone Zone? To enter for the chance to win, check out @KlondikeBar on Twitter, and retweet the brand's post with the hashtag #IWouldDoANYTHINGForAKlondikeConeZoneSweepstakes.

The sweepstakes runs from February 22 – March 8 in the U.S. only and those 18+. Full rules can be found at unileversweepsrules.com/klondikeconezone. Limited quantities available. Winners will receive a Klondike Cone Zone chair, stand and coupon for the new Klondike Cones.

Klondike is known for its iconic fun frozen treats that fans would do anything for and the delicious new Klondike Cones are no exception. Featuring a chocolatey lined crispy wafer cone, delicious sauce core and tantalizing toppings, Klondike Cones are available now in five delicious flavors including: Vanilla Chillin', Nuts for Vanilla, Classic Chocolate, Double Down Chocolate, and Unicorn Dreamin'.

Klondike Cones are available at major retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $6.99.

Klondike will continue to shake things up this month in the ice cream aisle with the introduction of Klondike Shakes - a unique new treat inspired by classic diner milkshakes. Klondike Shakes, available in two delicious classic flavors: Wind Down & Chocolate and Chill Out & Vanilla, come in a squeezable handheld pouch, so fans can enjoy an indulgent shake at home or on the go.

Klondike Shakes are available in a 6-pack for a suggested retail price of $5.99 at major retailers nationwide.

About Klondike®

The original Klondike® bar was handmade in the early 1900s by dipping square slices of ice cream into pans of rich, delicious milk chocolate. Until the 1970s, the Klondike® bar was sold only in Pennsylvania and Ohio. In 1978, distribution expanded into Florida, followed by New York and New England. Today, millions of Americans have come to love the Klondike® bar's delicious variety of frozen novelty products with the distinctive silver wrapper, square shape and famous chocolaty coating.

The "What would you do for a Klondike® bar?" advertising slogan has become an American icon and commonly referenced in pop culture. Klondike® bars remain top selling novelties in the ice cream category. There are currently 10 unique stickless bar varieties, including: The Original, HEATH®, Krunch™, REESE'S®, Dark Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip, OREO®, Double Chocolate, Brownie Fudge Swirl and Neapolitan. Three Minis varieties, the same classic bars now half the size for half the guilt, are available in The Original, REESE'S®, and Mint Chocolate.

The brand also offers two No-Sugar-Added stickless bar varieties in Vanilla and Krunch flavors. Klondike® also offers three ice cream sandwich varieties, including: Mrs. Fields®, OREO® and Classic Vanilla, as well as The Original Choco Taco. Klondike combines two favorite desserts with the Donuts varieties, including Frosted Strawberry, Boston Cream and Triple Chocolate.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. It has 150,000 employees and generated sales of €50.7 billion in 2020. Over half of the company's footprint is in developing and emerging markets. Unilever has around 400 brands found in homes all over the world. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes brand icons such as: Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Lipton, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé and Vaseline.

For years, we have been taking action through our sustainability efforts to help more than a billion people improve their health and well-being, halve our environmental footprint and enhance the livelihoods of millions of people as we grow our business. We have made significant progress and continue to expand our ambition – in 2019 committing to ensure 100% of our plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. While there is still more to do, we are proud to have been recognized in 2019 as sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and in 2020 – for the tenth consecutive year – as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey.



For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

