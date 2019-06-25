Klooji, Inc. Solves Big Clumsy Yard Game Problem

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Klooji, Inc, introduced its first product this Spring, the Klooji® Toss Game, a patented new yard game to compete with horseshoes, laddergolf, cornhole, washers, etc. A unique feature of The Klooji® Toss Game, other than the fun, competitive, and social aspect of playing the game: it is extremely portable and folds-up into its own convenient carrying case when you're done playing.

The Klooji® Toss Game is the brain-child of Klooji, Inc. founder and CEO, Patrick Devor. "I created Klooji® like most people who invent things, somewhat by accident. I was cleaning up my shed one day, and found some old pvc pipes and hackysacks, and things spun wildly out of control from there! Ultimately, we ended up with a game we could play with our kids and friends, both indoors and outdoors. But mostly, as a dad, I wanted a game that I could also store easily when it wasn't being used-much like a cooler."

Klooji® can be played by people of all ages, and is a bit like cornhole meets skee-ball meets hackysack. The patented design of the game allows for quick setup and portability. Another unique feature to the Klooji® Toss Game is it can also be mounted on the wall, like a dart board for indoor fun. There are big plans to add custom colors and your favorite sports team logos so you can show your support at the tailgate party. Currently, the only way to get a Klooji Toss Game is by visiting the Klooji Kickstarter page at KickStarter Klooji.

Klooji, Inc is a startup company based in Austin Texas, dedicated to creating original and fun products that require no electricity, talent, special shoes or uniforms, and provide hours of entertainment. You can join the Klooji® Klub at www.klooji.com or see the latest happenings at https://www.facebook.com/klooji/.

