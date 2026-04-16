Klook Expands Its Experiences Offering to Include Sports & Live Events, Unveiling a Blockbuster Line-Up Across Four of the World's Biggest Properties

World Cup 2026, Roland-Garros 2026, Wimbledon 2026 and Formula 1™ packages now available on Klook

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Klook, a leading pan-regional experiences platform in Asia Pacific, today announced the expansion of its offerings to include sports and live events, bringing together four of the world's most iconic sporting properties: World Cup 2026, Roland-Garros 2026, Wimbledon 2026 and Formula 1™. The launch adds Sports and Live Events to Klook's wealth of experiences, connecting fans to premium matchday access.

The expansion is timed to meet a measurable shift in traveler behavior. Findings from Klook's Travel Pulse 2026 reveal that mega-events have become catalysts for travel. Data shows that one in five global travelers now plan their entire vacation around a specific event, with 25% specifically citing sporting matches as their main travel motivator.

How events are reshaping travel behaviors:

91% of fans use mega-events as a springboard for a longer trip. Rather than a "fly-in, fly-out" approach, 41% of travelers extend their stay by at least three days to explore local attractions and hidden gems.

Due to the high-stakes nature of live events, these travelers are more decisive. Nearly half of the fans now secure event tickets one to six months in advance, creating a longer window to facilitate the rest of their travel needs, from local transport to curated tours.

"The World Cup, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon, Formula 1™ — these are the most iconic sporting events that fans build their year around, and they're increasingly becoming reasons for people to travel. Bringing all four onto our platform means fans can build the complete trip around them, from premium hospitality and match access to local tours, transport, connectivity, and more. That's the depth we've always been bringing to the experiences space, enabling travelers to uncover what makes a destination come alive, now on the world's biggest stages," said Nathan Szabo, Head of Western Supply and Strategic Partnerships, Klook.

World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026 spans 16 host cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July 2026, the largest edition of the tournament in history. Klook brings fans the opportunity to access World Cup 2026 hospitality packages featuring premium seating, elevated dining, and exclusive matchday environments.

Roland-Garros 2026

As Official Hospitality Reseller for Roland-Garros 2026, Klook offers VIP packages that include priority courtside seating, exclusive access to hospitality areas, personalized welcome experiences, and curated Parisian dining. The event, held at Stade Roland-Garros in Paris from 24 May to 7 June 2026, is one of four tennis Grand Slams, drawing fans from across APAC who pair tournament attendance with broader France and Europe itineraries.

Wimbledon 2026

Wimbledon 2026 debentures are now available on Klook. Held at the All England Club in London from 29 June to 12 July 2026, Wimbledon is the oldest and most prestigious tennis Grand Slam in the world. Klook offers debenture seats on Centre Court and Court No. 1, giving fans guaranteed access and premium sightlines to the sport's defining matches.

Formula 1™

Formula 1™ hospitality and tickets are available across all 24 races on the 2026 global calendar. Klook offers a wide range of options per race, from grandstand and stand locations to hospitality inclusions, including single-day passes covering Friday qualifying, ensuring accessible entry points across every circuit on the calendar.

Tickets for the World Cup 2026, Roland-Garros 2026, Wimbledon 2026 and Formula 1™ are now available on Klook's platform.

Klook has expanded its offerings to include major sports and live events to its wealth of experiences, connecting fans to premium matchday access for four of the world's most iconic properties: World Cup 2026, Roland-Garros 2026, Wimbledon 2026, and Formula 1™.

The sports tourism market, valued at USD 813.38 billion in 2026, is projected to grow to USD 1,984.17 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.79% during the forecast period. Klook has expanded its offerings to include major sports and live events to its wealth of experiences, connecting fans to premium matchday access for four of the world's most iconic properties: World Cup 2026, Roland-Garros 2026, Wimbledon 2026, and Formula 1™.

-ENDS-

About Klook:

Klook is a leading pan-regional experiences platform in Asia Pacific, purpose built to digitalize experiences and make them accessible to every traveler. Our mission is to build the digital infrastructure for the global experience economy — empowering merchants to share their passions and travelers to discover the heartbeat of each destination. We operate a mobile-first, curated platform featuring diverse experiences across global destinations.

SOURCE Klook Travel