Klook launches Mobile Pass for Airport Express Train to drive Smart Tourism in Hong Kong

Welcoming over 16 million passengers annually in 2016[1], the Hong Kong Airport Express is one of the most utilized modes of transportation for travelers departing and arriving via Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA is ranked 8th in the World's Top 10 Busiest Airports in 2016 by the Airports Council International[2]).

With Klook Mobile App, travelers to Hong Kong can not only use their mobile phones to make payment for Airport Express tickets but can now also access the gates directly with the Mobile Pass, skipping the queue at the counters. The Mobile Pass, which is made available for offline access on Klook App, is aimed at improving Hong Kong Airport Express' operational efficiency while ensuring travelers the most seamless and fastest experience to and from HKIA.

Klook's seamless booking service for Hong Kong Airport Express has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from users worldwide, garnering over 65,000 reviews with average score of 4.8 / 5.0. Such achievement was also recognized by MTR Corporation, awarding Klook "The Emperor Award" for exceptional sales performance in 2017.

"We are very excited to combine Klook's technology and MTR Corporation's innovation in re-defining the booking experience of Hong Kong Airport Express train," said Eric Gnock Fah, President & COO of Klook. "With technology at its core, we are committed at revolutionizing the in-destination service sector with railways being a key pillar. We are confident that such initiatives will benefit all stakeholders including local communities, service providers, distribution partners, and travelers."

Over the years, Klook has been working closely with merchant partners worldwide to drive smart tourism. Integrating Mobile Pass for Hong Kong Airport Express is one example. Many of Klook's merchant partners are traditional brick-and-mortar businesses that struggle to keep up with the fast pace of technology development and evolving expectations of today's modern travelers. Drawing on Klook's best-in-class engineering resources and large user base, our merchant partners are put abreast of the latest technological innovations to attract diverse users worldwide. This includes being fully localized in a multiple language user interface, integrating with digital wallets, and enabling diverse payment methods from Apple Pay, Pay with Google to WeChat Pay and Alipay.

Using Big Data Analytics, Klook also helps merchant partners derive greater insights into customer behavior patterns and preferences. Combined with offline data sets, merchant partners now have a more holistic view of the customer journey, valuable in enhancing efficiency through development of new approaches to customer management, revenue management and internal operations.

As the leading travel industry innovator, Klook has formed strategic alliances with various tourism boards and local think-tanks to drive smart tourism. Most recently, Klook participated in Google Hong Kong's "Think 2020: Smarter Digital City," providing insights on how to effectively use digital initiatives to engage with modern travelers coming to Hong Kong. For merchant partners worldwide, Klook continues to lead efforts to digitize in-destination services by offering QR code Mobile Pass and on-demand mobile booking; partners include world-renowned attractions such as Universal Studios Japan, Hong Kong Disneyland, as well as local hero operators such as Bali Sobek Rafting, Tokyo Tower, and many others. Klook also works with merchant partners to better understand their users, using both omni-channel data sets and post-experience online feedback that weren't available with offline distribution channels.

Klook is Asia's largest in-destination services booking platform that gives travelers a simple and trusted way to conveniently book and enjoy over 35,000 popular attractions, local experiences, and services around the world. Klook's network of over 4,000 direct partners includes world-famous attractions such as Disneyland, Universal Studios, to locally recognized operators such as Hong Kong's Ngong Ping 360, Bangkok Blue Elephant Cooking School, and more. Klook's quality services have garnered over 2 million verified user reviews.

Founded in 2014, Klook has been recognized by globally-renowned media and awards including Forbes, Deloitte Fast Technology, Wall Street Journal, CNBC, and many others. Klook's mobile app has also been awarded Best of the Year by both Apple App Store and Google Play and has been featured over 100 times as the go-to app for trip planning. With a team of over 500 across 15 offices, Klook's services are available in 8 languages, supporting over 30 currencies. Klook has raised close to US$100 million investment from world-renowned investors including Sequoia Capital, Matrix Partners, and Goldman Sachs.

