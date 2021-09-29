Kloosterboer International Forwarding and Alaska Reefer Management Denied Swift Temporary Restraining Order against U.S. Customs and Border Protection

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kloosterboer International Forwarding LLC (KIF) and Alaska Reefer Management LLC (ARM) were denied a swift resolution of their request for a temporary restraining order to stop a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) enforcement action in an order issued today by U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Alaska, Sharon L. Gleason.

In a mixed ruling, Judge Gleason found that in terms of functionality, "the BCR [Bayside Canadian Rail] rail line would appear to be substantially identical to other Canadian rail lines on which merchandise is carried solely to comply with the Third Proviso." However, the Court also concluded that contrary to prior CBP rulings on the issue, the Third Proviso does require a tariff to be filed to cover the transportation route. The Court then invited KIF and ARM to renew their request for injunctive relief after updating their tariff filing and pursuing administrative remedies with CBP.

These remedies will be addressed within a week and the original motion filed by KIF and ARM will be renewed with the Court at that time.

"As a result of this outcome, which in large part is positive, we will not be able to resume trucking goods as fast as we had hoped," said Per Brautaset, President of ARM. "However, we are encouraged and will continue to pursue the available legal and administrative options to resolve this issue."

About Kloosterboer International Forwarding

Kloosterboer International Forwarding is a specialized freight forwarding business formed in Alaska, which arranges all supply chain services to transport conditioned seafood cargos from Dutch Harbor, Alaska -- the heart of the Bering Sea fisheries – to strategic markets and seafood buyers around the world. Together with its affiliate, Alaska Reefer Management, it contracts high quality, temperature-controlled logistics services from trusted partners on behalf of the Alaska seafood industry and their customers.

About Alaska Reefer Management

Alaska Reefer Management LLC, a member of the 360 Quality shipping association, is a private reefer carrier servicing the Alaska seafood industry and other global trades, providing temperature-controlled transportation between ports and terminals specializing in the distribution of conditioned cargoes.

SOURCE Kloosterboer International Forwarding; Alaska Reefer Management