Klorane Botanical Foundation + KidsGardening Announce Winners of Budding Botanist Grant

The Budding Botanist Grant Program awarded six grant packages valued at $3000 each in cash and supplies to school educators within urban/inner city, low-income schools to provide much-needed resources for creating important learning gardens with their students. The ultimate goal of school gardening projects is to encourage our youngest citizens to value the environment and protect their local ecosystems.

The winning schools were selected by KidsGardening for their commitment to teaching students about environmental sustainability and biodiversity. All have plans to either create a new or expand an existing garden program to provide their young gardeners with the chance to explore their world through real-life, hands-on experiences. The six 2018 Budding Botanist Grant Winners are:

Chicago – Academy for Global Citizenship

– Academy for Global Citizenship Kansas City – Citizens of the World Charter School

– Citizens of the World Charter School Los Angeles – Rosemead High School

– Rosemead High School New York – P53K District 75

– P53K District 75 San Francisco – Garfield Elementary School

– Garfield Elementary School Washington, DC – Eagle Academy Public Charter School

All grant recipients become members of the KidsGardening Fellows Program, with opportunities to promote their programs, network with other grant winners, seek personalized guidance from KidsGardening education specialists and receive a quarterly newsletter. With the support of KidsGardening and Klorane Botanical Foundation, each school will host an award ceremony and/or planting day on the following dates: Los Angeles, May 17; San Francisco, May 18; Chicago, May 22; Kansas City, May 23; Washington, DC, June 7; and New York (Brooklyn), June 19.

FOR COMPLETE DETAILS ON THE SIX RECIPIENTS OF THE 2018 BUDDING BOTANIST GRANT, GO TO:

KIDSGARDENING.ORG/PROGRAM-SPOTLIGHTS-2018-BUDDING-BOTANIST-WINNERS/

About Klorane Botanical Foundation:

Founded in 1994, Klorane Botanical Foundation is the corporate foundation of Pierre FABRE Laboratories. For more than 20 years, it has been planting the seeds of botanical passion around the world. The Klorane Botanical Foundation has acted unceasingly to share its botanical passion with future generations through three essential missions: PROTECT plant species under threat, EXPLORE the treasures of the plant world to better understand and protect them, and SHARE our botanical knowledge with the largest number of people, particularly children. Through its commitment to various initiatives, including the Great Green Wall, UNESCO GREEN CITIZENS and Botany for Change, the Klorane Botanical Foundation gives back to plants the place they deserve in our lives and in our cities.

About KidsGardening:

KidsGardening creates opportunities for kids to learn through the garden, engaging their natural curiosity and wonder by providing grants, curriculum, know-how, and inspiration. For 35 years, KidsGardening has led the school gardening movement. They believe that learning through gardening creates generations of kids connected to their food and community and engaged in nurturing a healthy planet. As a national nonprofit, they are improving nutritional attitudes, educational outcomes, social emotional learning, and environmental stewardship in youth across the country.

Beginning with 50 youth garden grants in 1982, KidsGardening has benefited an estimated 1.5 million children and contributed close to $4.4 million dollars in funding to youth gardening initiatives across the U.S.

