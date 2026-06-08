Rebranded agency bridges the gap between traditional media relations and the emerging AI-driven discovery ecosystem

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kloss Creatives, a PR agency known for its work with consumer packaged goods and wellness brands, today announced its official rebrand to KALET. The new name reflects the agency's evolution and expanded focus at the intersection of earned media, influencer strategy, and AI-driven visibility.

Founded by Kelsey Kloss, former health editor and journalist, the agency has built a reputation for helping brands break through crowded markets with strategic storytelling and results-driven media relations. As KALET, the agency will continue to serve its core client base as a specialist in CPG and health, with an expanded focus on supplements, while sharpening its positioning on how brands are discovered across traditional media, creator platforms, and AI search.

"PR has undergone a significant evolution. Today, it's no longer just about coverage—it's about amplifying visibility across the entire discovery ecosystem," said Kelsey Kloss, Founder of KALET. "We've built an integrated approach that brings together media, creators, and AI-driven search to drive brand growth. KALET reflects a more expansive vision for how PR creates impact today and our evolution into a multi-vertical team."

As part of this evolution, KALET has expanded how it considers AI-driven discovery as an outcome of strong PR. Through strategic storytelling and consistent messaging across earned media, the agency helps strengthen how brands are understood and surfaced across both traditional and AI-powered search platforms.

The rebrand to KALET is officially launching this June. For more information, please visit www.kaletgroup.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the KALET name represent?

KALET reflects an integrated approach to modern visibility, where media, creators, and AI-driven discovery work together to fuel brand growth. It mirrors the agency's evolution into a balanced, multi-vertical team spanning PR, social, influencer, and visual communications.

How does KALET improve AI visibility?

KALET approaches PR with AI in mind, aligning messaging across pitches, press, and media coverage so brands are more accurately surfaced in AI-generated answers, alongside traditional discovery channels.

What is KALET's approach to influencer relations?

KALET partners with creators who align with a brand's category positioning to build integrated, long-term storytelling. Rather than one-off campaigns, influencer content is comprehensively activated across earned and owned channels to support launches and sustained visibility.

About KALET

KALET is a PR and brand strategy agency specializing in CPG and wellness, serving clients globally to bridge traditional storytelling with AI-driven consumer discovery. The agency helps brands build visibility across today's evolving media landscape, combining earned media, creator-led influence, and AI visibility.

SOURCE KALET