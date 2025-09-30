Klotho Neurosciences Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Select Assets from Turn Biotechnologies, Anchored by $300 Million Global Pharma Partnership

NEW YORK and PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLTO, "Klotho" or "the Company") today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire select assets from Turn Biotechnologies, Inc. ("Turn"), a leader in induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) and cellular reprogramming. The proposed cash and stock transaction is subject to completion of due diligence, execution of a definitive agreement, and customary closing conditions. If completed, the transaction would position Klotho as a leader in the development of longevity therapeutics.

Under the LOI, Klotho would acquire Turn's ERA ("Epigenetic Reprogramming of Age") platform and eTurna RNA delivery system. These proprietary technologies are designed to rejuvenate somatic cells and restore tissue function, creating opportunities for a long list of regenerative therapies in dermatology, ophthalmology, immunology, osteoarthritis, muscle health and diseases like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ("ALS").

Importantly, as part of this transaction, Klotho will be acquiring a signed out-licensing and co-development partnership with one of South Korea's leading pharmaceutical companies worth up to $300 million. This global partnership underscores the commercial interest in Turn's platform and highlights the broad potential applications of its technology.

"This LOI marks a transformative step for Klotho," said Dr. Joseph Sinkule, CEO of Klotho Neurosciences. "The Klotho gene is often referred to as the 'anti-aging gene,' first identified for its ability to extend lifespan in animal models and protect against neurodegenerative diseases. Our company was founded on translating that science into therapies that combat age-related decline. By adding Turn's ERA technology — which leverages six RNA molecules, including four of the Yamanaka transcription factors that can reset cellular age — together with the eTurna RNA lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery platform, we are expanding beyond a single Klotho gene into a powerful system of cellular rejuvenation. Coupled with Turn's pharma partnership, this combination demonstrates both the scientific foundation and the commercial interest that position Klotho to pioneer therapies extending healthspan and addressing diseases of aging — from Alzheimer's and Parkinson's to skin, muscle, bone, and vision loss."

Upon completion of the contemplated transaction, Klotho plans to rebrand to reflect its broadened mission and expanded therapeutic reach. Klotho also intends to bring over key members of Turn's management and R&D teams post-close.

The longevity medicine market is one of the fastest-growing global sectors. The world's aging population is expected to hit 2.1 billion by 2050, driving healthcare costs already at 10% of global GDP and projected to exceed $47 trillion by 2030. Klotho aims to lead this transformation by addressing aging at its root cause — the cell.

About Turn Bio

Turn Biotechnologies is a pre-clinical-stage company developing therapies to repair and rejuvenate tissue at the cellular level. Its proprietary RNA-based platform — ERA was developed at Stanford University and is exclusively licensed from Stanford and utilizes Turn's novel eTurna delivery system. The company has raised over $30 million from leading investors, including Khosla Ventures, Astellas Ventures, Methuselah Foundation, Shanda Group, and Formic Ventures, to advance its pioneering science and expand its therapeutic pipeline. Learn more at www.turn.bio .

About Klotho Neurosciences, Inc.

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTO) is a biogenetics company focused on the development of innovative, disease-modifying cell and gene therapies using a protein derived from a patented form of the "anti-aging" human Klotho gene (s-KL), and its novel delivery systems to transform and improve the treatment of neurodegenerative and age-related disorders such as ALS, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease. The Company's current portfolio consists of its proprietary cell and gene therapy programs using DNA and RNA as therapeutics and genomics-based diagnostic assays. Klotho is managed by a team of individuals and advisors who are highly experienced in biopharmaceutical product development and commercialization.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements in this press release include descriptions of the Company's future commercial operations. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, such as the Company's inability to implement its business plans, identify and realize additional opportunities, or meet or exceed its financial projections and changes in the regulatory or competitive environment in which the Company operates. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed or to be filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, which could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All information provided herein is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

