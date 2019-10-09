Kloudless Brings Connectivity to the Construction Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With Kloudless, software companies serving the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry can now easily add cloud service integrations to their products. Kloudless is announcing today that its Unified Cloud Storage API now supports connectors for Procore and other leaders in the construction software market.

As the AEC industry becomes increasingly digitized, software fragmentation is a growing challenge. Many construction software companies are attempting to solve this problem, including Procore which provides an open platform for development and integration allowing users to access critical information on a single solution.

"At Procore, we provide an open collaboration platform for connecting people, applications, and technology," said Kris Lengieza, Sr. Director of Business Development. "Kloudless' unified approach to APIs resonates with our desire to provide the industry with more choice and could be a key component in tying together the construction software ecosystem."

Kloudless' new offering addresses the construction sector's extensive need for document storage, transfer, and retrieval. From initial drawings and submittals to Requests For Information (RFIs) and photos, document creation and transfer are the backbones of the industry. Construction software companies like StructionSite, a 360-degree photo and video documentation platform, and SmartBid, the top construction bidding software for general contractors, utilize Kloudless' Unified Cloud Storage API to embed integrations in their applications, decreasing their development workload and increasing their speed to market.

With this announcement, the Kloudless File Picker, an open-source UI library, now supports construction software integrations and enables downloading or uploading files. Through the use of the Kloudless File Picker, an app's end-users can effortlessly access project data from anywhere right within their construction app, in addition to data from Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, SharePoint, Egnyte and other cloud storage services.

This centralized accessibility enables construction tech companies like BlueBeam to offer design and construction professionals a single location to seamlessly create and search a digital map of their projects. "Working on a large commercial construction project is like shopping at a giant grocery store. You may only need a couple of things on any given day, but you need to walk through the whole store to find them," says Lead Engineer James Wagner.

For more information or to inquire about a demo of Kloudless' construction functionality, please email hello@kloudless.com.

About Kloudless

Kloudless is trusted by more than 21,000 developers and market-leading businesses like Comcast, Sharp, Autodesk, and Proofpoint. One billion API calls are made through the Kloudless platform each month to industry-leading services like Salesforce, Dropbox, Microsoft Office, Google Drive, Slack, and more. The company is funded by top-tier investors like Aspect Ventures, Alibaba, Vivek Ranadive (founder of TIBCO), David Sacks (founder of PayPal, Yammer), and Tim Draper (Box, Tesla, SpaceX). To learn more, visit https://kloudless.com.

