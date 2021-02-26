KlowdTV Surpasses a Quarter Million Active Users and Has its Sights on One Million Users with Major On-Boarding Underway

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KlowdTV, the free ad-supported television platform available on connected devices, is proud to announce that it surpassed a quarter million monthly active users. In 2020, KlowdTV launched its free to the user linear television offering, which has seen explosive organic growth.

The free streaming television platform is currently adding its next wave of channel additions focused on leading tier 1 brands in the news, sports and general entertainment genres. Channel additions include leading sports brands beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español and Horse & Country, foodie's favorite GustoTV, Fremantle's vintage game show channel, BUZZR, news programming from Newsmax TV and The First, along with many more compelling channels in a number of genres.

According to Bo LaMotte, EVP of Programming for KlowdTV, "We are currently preparing to on-board over fifty highly compelling channels. KlowdTV's programming team is targeting the most highly sought-after Tier 1 channels in each genre. We project that these channel additions, along with continued user centric enhancements, will propel KlowdTV over the 1 million active user mark in 2021."

KlowdTV's primary product is its free, ad-supported TV (F.A.S.T.) offering, giving the users the ability to enjoy the linear cable-like television viewing experience for free. In addition, KlowdTV offers a supplemental subscription Premium package.

beIN SPORTS Managing Director for North America Antonio Briceño said of the partnership, "We are thrilled to join KlowdTV's growing line-up of channels and offer a sampling our world-class soccer programming at no added cost. This partnership opens doors to LaLiga, Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores and many more of the world's most watched leagues for even more sports fans across North America."

KlowdTV users that tune into beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español can watch original studio content, combat sports, skiing and handball coverage alongside its unrivaled live soccer programming.

KlowdTV utilizes CTV technology leader Amagi for monetization of its FAST channels and delivery. In 2020, KlowdTV recognized Amagi by honoring the CTV leader with its 2020 Supplier of the Year award.

KlowdTV can be accessed on the KlowdTV Box, Apple TV, VEWD TV, Smart TV's, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, computer browsers, ROKU, and all IOS or Android devices. To sign up for KlowdTV, visit www.klowdtv.com and choose the FREE package option.

