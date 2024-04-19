KLOwen Orthodontics Unveils Revolutionary Custom Metal SL Solution

RICHARDSON, Texas, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLOwen Orthodontics continues to lead innovation in the orthodontic industry by launching at AAO, the only custom metal self-ligating (SL) solution available and a 2024 Ortho Innovator Honorable Mention recipient.

This new custom SL solution revolutionizes orthodontic treatment by seamlessly integrating the benefits of low-friction and non-fatiguing ligation inherent in different types of conventional SL solutions with the benefits of unparalleled control and efficiency from a custom prescription.

Key benefits include significantly shorter ligation appointments and faster initial alignment. Advanced technology and a custom prescription streamline the treatment process by minimizing slop and facilitating precise tooth positioning, optimizing control of all three orders.

"I've used SL solutions my entire career. Changing to the KLOwen Custom Metal SL Solution has been amazing because, with the customization built in, I get the benefits of an SL solution with leveling, aligning, and arch development at the same time as torque control. I no longer struggle with the third order. I have the best of both worlds," said Dr Josh Adcox, Smile Doctors Orthodontics - Harker Heights.

KLOwen Orthodontics has been at the forefront of transforming the orthodontic industry since its inception in 2019. Founded by orthodontist, Dr. Brandon Owen, the company is dedicated to offering a full custom digital orthodontic solution that increases efficiency and elevates the quality and consistency of treatment outcomes, all with reduced stress on the practice.

Dr. Brandon Owen expressed his excitement about the new custom SL solution, stating, "Our commitment to innovation is unwavering. This new Custom Metal SL Solution represents a significant leap forward in orthodontic technology, allowing practitioners to provide superior patient care with enhanced efficiency and precision."

About KLOwen Orthodontics:

KLOwen Orthodontics is a custom digital technology company transforming orthodontic practices through our full custom digital orthodontic solution that increases efficiency, improves quality & consistency of outcomes, and reduces stress in the orthodontic practice. Founded in 2019 by Orthodontist, Dr Brandon Owen, KLOwen is leading innovation in orthodontic treatment with a full portfolio of custom fixed appliances proven to deliver up to 41% reduced treatment time and 45% reduced appointments. Learn more at KLOwenOrtho.com.

