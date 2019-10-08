Klox Technologies Inc. Announces the Appointment of Mr. Domenic Serafino and Dr. Richard Markoff to its Board of Directors

LAVAL, Canada, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Klox Technologies Inc. a regenerative medicine company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary fluorescent light energy biomodulation System (`FB System') in dermatology, wound care, and animal health, today announced it has appointed two new members to its board of directors.

"Domenic's and Richard's expertise and history of execution will be instrumental in Klox's commitment to building a best in class regenerative medicine company," said Carlo Bellini, President of Klox. "We are pleased to welcome them to the Klox board of directors."

Mr. Domenic Serafino is a medical device veteran, with over 25 years of experience. He currently serves as Chairman and CEO of Venus Concept, a successful global aesthetics medical device company selling in more than 60 countries, with direct operations in 27 of these markets and over 500 employees. Mr. Serafino brings extensive experience in sales, marketing and global operations.

"I have been following the development of Klox and its innovative platform for a few years," said Mr. Domenic Serafino. "I am delighted to bring my extensive industry expertise to its board as it looks to develop into a commercial leader within dermatology and wound care."

Dr. Richard Markoff has over 25 years' experience as a supply chain executive. He is Co-Founder and Partner at Innovobot and previously oversaw Global Supply Chain Standards at L'Oréal cosmetics. Dr. Markoff holds a PhD in Supply Chain Management and is a lecturer and researcher at École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne and the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland

"Klox has a dynamic leadership team that is bringing true innovation to dermatology and wound care," said Dr. Richard Markoff. "I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members and contributing to the company's success in improving patients' lives."

Both board appointments are now effective.

