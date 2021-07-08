Klue Announces SOC 2 Compliance Taking 'Enterprise-Ready' to the Next Level

From the beginning, Klue has made security of our platform and customers' data a top priority. With the recent SOC 2 compliance milestone, Klue continues its journey in ensuring the platform protects confidential competitive intel and delivers consumable intel to multiple teams across an organization.

"Klue has always been a security first company, so SOC 2 compliance is just a natural progression in our enterprise readiness support," said Sarathy Naicker, Klue CTO and Cofounder, "with the levels of product, user and data protection built in Klue, we've been able to earn the trust of our customers who have highly sensitive content."

The release adds to the 'Enterprise-Ready' suite already in place including SSO, role-based permissions, GDPR, business resiliency and data protection.

As the only Competitive Enablement platform that has achieved SOC2 compliance, Klue's mission is to deliver and maintain a secure environment for customers - earning the confidence of over 75,000 users and supporting some of the largest global sales and channel teams in the industry.

"Imagine finally understanding how to deposition your competitors, and sharing that with your revenue teams, only for your competitor to get wind of your strategy," said Tamara Schebel, VP Product Klue, "implementing the rigor of SOC 2 Type 2 ensures that we've taken the right steps to ensure that your competitive IP is protected."

Klue helps companies collect and curate hard to find competitive intelligence, combining the best of what the web knows about your competition with the best of what your employees know, into a single repository. This combined source of trusted and actionable insights gives your entire organization, sales, marketing, product, strategy and executive teams a substantial edge over the competition.

About Klue

Klue is a competitive enablement platform for the modern enterprise. Using Klue, product marketers and enablement teams leverage curated intel from inside their company and across the web to create insights delivered in real-time to the field. Salespeople get access to relevant, digestible competitive insights inside the tools they use every day. Klue has over 75,000 users and has received 54 G2 badges in 2021 alone, including Best Support Enterprise, Momentum Leader, High Performer Enterprise, Leader Enterprise and Easiest To Do Business With Enterprise.

Klue was also named a Cool Vendor in the Gartner 2019 Cool Vendors in Channel and Sales Enablement report, as well as a Strong Performer in the Forrester New Wave - Market & Competitive Intelligence Platforms, Q4 2019: "[Klue] delivers on being where sales team members are." Learn more at klue.com

