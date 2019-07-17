Klue Named a 2019 "Cool Vendor" in Channel and Sales Enablement by Gartner

VANCOUVER, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Klue , a leader in competitive intelligence enablement, announced it has been named a Cool Vendor in the Gartner 2019 Cool Vendors in Channel and Sales Enablement report .

According to Gartner1, "Channel and sales enablement are strategic capabilities that empower teams and deliver competitive advantage. New technologies are emerging that allow technology and service providers to scale pipeline support and uncover intelligence to achieve maximum sales productivity and effectiveness."

Klue knows that Sales teams want access to on-demand information because they can't retain all the information they need to compete with their various competitors. The Klue platform leverages machine learning to transform how enterprises collect, curate, and distribute competitive intelligence across the organization. Teams can combine automated data with internal information, collaborate across teams to curate actionable insights, and provide sales teams with access to real-time intelligence.

"Ultimately, we believe the purpose of curating competitive insights is to action them at the deal-level to improve channel and sales teams' ability to navigate competitive deals; driving higher win rates, shorter sales cycles, and fewer discounts," said Jason Smith, CEO of Klue. "We think of compete content from a sales-first approach, and we believe our inclusion in the 2019 Gartner Cool Vendors in Channel and Sales Enablement report is reflective of the emerging priority to enable sales forces in real-time against competitive threats."

About Klue

Klue is a competitive intelligence platform for enterprise sales. Using Klue, product marketers and enablement teams leverage curated intel from inside their company and across the web to create insights delivered in real-time to the field. Salespeople get access to relevant, digestible battlecards inside the tools they use every day. Learn more at klue.com .

